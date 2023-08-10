Ethereum price is aiming for a fresh increase above the $1,880 zone against the US Dollar. ETH could rally unless there is a close below the $1,830 support.

Ethereum is facing major resistance near $1,875 and $1,880.

The price is trading above $1,830 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

There is a bullish flag pattern forming with resistance near $1,860 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair could gain bullish momentum if it clears the $1,860 and $1,880 resistance levels.

Ethereum Price Holds Support

Ethereum’s price started a decent increase from the $1,800 zone. ETH climbed above the $1,850 and $1,860 levels. However, the bears are still active near $1,880, similar to Bitcoin.

A high was formed near $1,876 and the price saw a downside correction. There was a move below the $1,860 level. The price declined below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,800 swing low to the $1,876 high.

Ether is now trading above $1,830 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average. There is also a bullish flag pattern forming with resistance near $1,860 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $1,860 level and the trend line. The first major resistance is near the $1,875 level. The next key resistance is near the $1,880 level, above which the price might rise toward the $1,920 zone. Any more gains might send the price toward the $2,000 hurdle. A close above the $2,000 level could set the pace for a larger increase.

Fresh Decline in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $1,880 resistance, it could start another decline. Initial support on the downside is near the $1,845 level and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

The first major support is near the $1,835 zone or the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,800 swing low to the $1,876 high, below which the price might test the $1,820 support zone. The next major support is near the $1,800 support level. Any more losses might start a strong decline to $1,720.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,830

Major Resistance Level – $1,880