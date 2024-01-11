Ethereum price climbed higher above the $2,450 resistance. ETH outpaced Bitcoin and seems to be setting up for a larger increase toward $2,880.

Ethereum is gaining pace above the $2,450 resistance level.

The price is trading above $2,500 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

There was a break above a key rising channel with resistance near $2,440 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair is already up over 5% and might rise further above the $2,650 resistance.

Ethereum Price Gains Strength

Ethereum price started a decent increase above the $2,350 resistance. Recently, BTC’s spot ETFs were approved. However, there was no major increase in Bitcoin, but ETH gained bullish momentum.

There was a break above a key rising channel with resistance near $2,440 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair surged over 5% and even cleared the $2,500 resistance zone. There was a spike above the $2,600 resistance zone. A new multi-week high was formed near $2,642 and the price is now consolidating gains.

There was a minor decline below $2,600, but Ethereum stayed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent rally from the $2,346 swing low to the $2,642 high. Ethereum is now trading above $2,500 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

If there is a fresh increase, the price might face resistance near the $2,650 level. The next major resistance is now near $2,720. A clear move above the $2,720 level might send ETH toward $2,780. A close above the $2,780 resistance could push the price further into a bullish zone.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The next key resistance is near $2,840. If the bulls push Ethereum above $2,840, there could be a rally toward $2,920. Any more gains might send the price toward the $3,000 zone.

Are Dips Limited in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $2,650 resistance, it could start a downside correction. Initial support on the downside is near the $2,580 level.

The first key support could be the $2,500 zone or the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent rally from the $2,346 swing low to the $2,642 high. A downside break and a close below $2,500 might send the price further lower. In the stated case, Ether could test the $2,440 support. Any more losses might send the price toward the $2,350 level.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $2,500

Major Resistance Level – $2,650

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.