Ethereum price tumbled and spiked below $2,000 on Kraken. ETH is now recovering above the $2,200 level, but the bears might be active near $2,300.

Ethereum started a major decline and dived below the $2,200 support.

The price is trading below $2,300 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,300 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair could continue to rise if there is a clear move above $2,290 and $2,300.

Ethereum Price Nosedives

Ethereum price struggled to settle above the $2,400 resistance zone. ETH also started a major decline like Bitcoin and broke the $2,200 support zone.

There was a sharp decline and the price even spiked below the $2,000 support zone. A new yearly low was formed near $1,860 and the price is now recovering losses. There was a decent increase above the $2,000 and $2,080 resistance levels.

The price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,430 swing high to the $1,860 low. However, Ethereum is still below $2,300 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $2,290 level. The first major resistance is now near $2,300. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,300 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The trend line is close to the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,430 swing high to the $1,860 low.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

A close above the $2,300 resistance could send the price toward $2,400. The next key resistance is near $2,440. If there is a clear move above $2,400, there could be a drift toward $2,500. The next resistance sits at $2,500, above which Ethereum might rally and test the $2,620 zone.

Fresh Decline in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $2,300 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. Initial support on the downside is near the $2,200 level.

The first key support could be the $2,080 zone. A downside break and a close below $2,080 might start another steady decline. In the stated case, Ether could test the $2,000 support. Any more losses might send the price toward the $1,860 level.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is regaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $2,180

Major Resistance Level – $2,300

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.