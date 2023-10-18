Ethereum price failed to start fresh increase above $1,600 against the US dollar. ETH is now struggling to stay above the $1,550 support zone.

Ethereum extended its decline and tested the $1,550 support zone.

The price is trading just below $1,580 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,570 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair could accelerate lower if the bulls fail to protect the $1,550 support.

Ethereum Price Dips Further

Ethereum struggled to settle above $1,650 and started a fresh decline. ETH traded below the $1,620 and $1,600 support levels. There was a short consolidation phase before the price extended its decline, unlike Bitcoin.

There was a move below the $1,575 support and the price tested $1,550. A low is formed near $1,553 and the price is now consolidating losses. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,570 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

Ethereum is now trading just below $1,580 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,570 level and the trend line. The 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,669 swing high to the $1,553 low is also just above the trend line.

The first major resistance is near the $1,600 zone or the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,669 swing high to the $1,553 low.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

A close above the $1,600 resistance might start a decent increase. In the stated case, Ether could rise and recover toward the $1,660 resistance. Any more gains might open the doors for a move toward $1,720.

More Losses in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $1,570 resistance, it could start another decline. Initial support on the downside is near the $1,550 level.

The next key support is $1,520. A downside break below the $1,520 support might send the price further lower. In the stated case, the price could drop toward the $1,480 level. Any more losses may perhaps send Ether toward the $1,420 level.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,550

Major Resistance Level – $1,570