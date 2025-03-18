The Ethiopian Food and Drug Authority (EFDA) and the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the World Health Organization Ethiopia country office and other key partners, has officially launched the 7th Edition of the Ethiopian Essential Medicines List (EML). This milestone underscores Ethiopia’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to safe, effective, and quality-assured medicines for all.

The updated EML aligns with the 23rd WHO Model List of Essential Medicines and integrates the latest scientific evidence and global best practices to optimize medicine selection. It serves as a strategic tool for healthcare providers, policymakers, and procurement agencies, guiding the selection and rational use of medicines across the country.

This edition features an expansion of therapeutic categories, incorporating new medicines and dosage forms to meet Ethiopia’s evolving public health needs. It removes medicines with safety, efficacy, and cost concerns to enhance efficiency and effectiveness. Including WHO Access, Watch, Reserve (AWaRe) classification strengthens antimicrobial stewardship and combats antimicrobial resistance. Furthermore, the revision aligns with updated national and global clinical guidelines, ensuring evidence-based decision-making in medicine selection.

“For nearly four decades, Ethiopia has continuously updated its Essential Medicines List to reflect scientific advancements and national health priorities,” said Mr Seyoum Wolde, Deputy Director General, Medicines sector, EFDA. “This latest revision is a testament to the country’s dedication to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and improving health outcomes.”

Speaking on the significance of this update, Dr.Bejoy P.Nambiar, Coordinator-Strategic Health Policy and Planning Team Lead-UHC Cluster (Health Systems, Healthier Populations) World Health Organization Ethiopia Country Office stated, “The 7th Edition of the Ethiopian Essential Medicines List ensures that healthcare providers have access to the most relevant and effective treatments. It is an important step in strengthening Ethiopia’s healthcare system, enhancing patient care, and optimizing the use of available resources.”

The revision process was inclusive and evidence-based, involving extensive stakeholder consultations led by the EFDA, Ministry of Health, and WHO, alongside a multidisciplinary team of experts. Their collective effort ensures that the updated EML reflects the most relevant, cost-effective, and high-impact medicines to address Ethiopia’s healthcare challenges.

Special appreciation is to the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) for its financial support in strengthening Ethiopia’s pharmaceutical sector and ensuring equitable access to essential medicines. The contributions have been instrumental in facilitating the revision and implementation of the Essential Medicines List, reinforcing Ethiopia’s efforts toward achieving Universal Health Coverage.

The successful implementation of the 7th Edition EML requires strong collaboration among healthcare providers, policymakers, regulators, procurement agencies, manufacturers, importers, and development partners. The World Health Organization (WHO) and other stakeholders reaffirm their commitment to supporting Ethiopia in pharmaceutical governance, supply chain strengthening, and policy implementation.

