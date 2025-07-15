The aid group accused Ethiopia’s government of failing to properly investigate the slayings, which took place in the Tigray region in 2021. A New York Times investigation found that Ethiopian soldiers were responsible.
The aid group accused Ethiopia’s government of failing to properly investigate the slayings, which took place in the Tigray region in 2021. A New York Times investigation found that Ethiopian soldiers were responsible.
