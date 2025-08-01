Ethiopia is gearing up to unveil Africa’s largest airport by 2029 near Bishoftu, just outside Addis Ababa. The project, capable of handling up to 110 million passengers annually, is backed by Ethiopian Airlines and the African Development Bank. The multi-billion-dollar mega-hub will boast four runways, cutting-edge terminal tech, and eco-friendly features like renewable energy systems. Engineered by Dubai-based Sidara, the airport is set to significantly upgrade Ethiopia’s aviation capacity and economic prospects. Ethiopian Airlines, which served 17 million passengers in 2023/2024, aims to hit 20 million by 2025. This new hub positions it to achieve that goal and position itself as a continental leader. By 2040, the facility could rival the world’s busiest airports, transforming Africa’s air connectivity and global reach.

GETAWAY