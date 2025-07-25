China and Europe should foster a “healthy” economic relationship characterised by both competition and cooperation, the Chinese premier told European Union leaders and businesses on Thursday.

At a business symposium held on the sidelines of the EU-China Summit on Thursday, Li Qiang urged both sides to find new grounds for collaboration.

“China and the EU can further leverage their complementary economic strengths, focusing on areas such as services trade, technological innovation, the green economy, and third-party cooperation to cultivate more new growth drivers for collaboration,” Li said, according to Xinhua.

“Looking back at the 50-year history of diplomatic relations between China and Europe, cooperation remains the only right choice for both sides.”

Amid rising protectionism and unilateralism, if China and Europe join hands in upholding free trade and multilateralism while deepening economic and trade collaboration, they can serve as a stabilising anchor for economic globalisation and the stability of global industrial and supply chains, Li was quoted as saying.

Li and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, along with other Chinese and EU officials, attended the symposium, which hosted nearly 60 representatives from business chambers and companies.