Gaza’s health system is on brink of collapse with widespread malnutrition deaths [Getty]

The European Union on Thursday expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza as the Israeli military continued its relentless bombardment.

During a meeting in Brussels, EU leaders “deplored the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, the unacceptable number of civilian casualties and the levels of starvation” gripping the besieged enclave.

The European Council called for an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages, urging a permanent end to the war.

It came as at least 71 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza morning alone, according to hospital sources. The death toll in Gaza has now reached staggering levels, with Gaza’s Health Ministry reporting more than 56,000 killed and over 132,000 wounded.

Alongside urgent calls for a ceasefire, the EU is looking into Israel’s adherence to human rights standards under its Association Agreement with the bloc. A report released last week by the EU’s diplomatic service identified “indications” that Israel is breaching its obligations, particularly regarding civilian protection.

In response, EU leaders committed to ongoing discussions about possible follow-up measures and summoned officials for another debate in July 2025.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that the health crisis in Gaza is worsening rapidly. Outbreaks of preventable diseases linked to water scarcity and unsanitary conditions are increasing mortality rates among civilians.

OCHA reported more than 19,000 cases of acute watery diarrhoea over the past two weeks, alongside hundreds of cases of acute jaundice syndrome and bloody diarrhoea. These illnesses are directly tied to the ongoing fuel blockade imposed by Israel, which has crippled Gaza’s water desalination plants and sanitation systems.

“The urgent need for fuel, medical supplies, and water, sanitation and hygiene items is critical to preventing further collapse of the public health system,” the UN agency said.

Israeli forces have displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza, which remains under a suffocating siege. The destruction wrought by months of airstrikes, artillery shelling, and ground operations has left the territory’s infrastructure in ruins.