European Union aid chief Hadja Lahbib says Israel is still not fully honouring its agreement with the EU to ease humanitarian access into Gaza.

“We have seen some positive developments. It’s true that we have trucks that are able to enter, but we don’t know exactly how many,” Lahbib told reporters in Brussels ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers. “What is clear is that the agreement is not fully implemented.”

The EU has repeatedly criticised Israel for severely restricting aid deliveries, warning that the trickle of supplies allowed into Gaza is far from meeting the needs of the besieged population.