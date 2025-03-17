Western powers and regional neighbours attend the conference in Brussels aimed at helping the country rebuild after civil war.

The European Union has hosted a donor drive for Syria to encourage a peaceful transition following the ousting of former leader Bashar al-Assad.

Western and regional powers participated in Monday’s one-day meeting in Brussels, chaired by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Fourteen years of civil war killed hundreds of thousands of Syrians, displaced millions more, and decimated the economy.

During the meeting, the EU vowed to provide about 2.5 billion euros ($2.7bn) in aid to Syria.

“Syrians need greater support, whether they are still abroad, or they decide to go home. And this is why today, the European Union is increasing its pledge for Syrians in the country and in the region to almost 2.5 billion euros for 2025 and 2026,” said European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that Berlin would provide an additional 300 million euros ($328m) for the United Nations and other organisations assisting Syrians.

“There can only be a peaceful future for Syria if there is an inclusive political process,” Baerbock said.

The United Kingdom pledged up to 160 million British pounds ($208m) in humanitarian aid to support Syria’s recovery.

The foreign office said the funds would “help provide Syrians with critical water, food, healthcare, and education in 2025″.

Last year’s donor drive raised 7.5 billion euros ($8.2bn) in grants and loans to help the people of Syria, but efforts to top that number are set to fall short after the United States rolled back its foreign aid budget.

Meanwhile, for the first time, Syria, represented by interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, attended the meeting, the ninth of its kind.

Syria’s new leadership is attempting to consolidate control over territory that had been devastated and divided for more than a decade.

Last week, gunmen from the Alawite minority sect, loyal to al-Assad, launched an ambush on a Syrian security patrol that sparked the worst bloodshed since the former leader was overthrown in early December.

According to a war monitor, nearly 1,500 civilians, most of them members of the Alawite minority, were killed during the clashes.