LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) – The European Union’s countermeasures targeting a list of U.S. imports in response to the Trump’s administration steel and aluminum tariffs will be less than 26 billion euros’ ($28.46 billion) worth after taking in account member states’ remarks, EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic told reporters on Monday.

“When it comes to steel, aluminum and derivatives (…) we are talking about 26 billion euros. We are finalizing the list tonight (…) but I can tell you that it will not be up to the level of 26 billion euros, because we’ve been listening very carefully to our member states,” he told reporters.

As part of the U.S. administration’s sweeping tariffs plan, the 27-nation EU bloc faces 25% import tariffs on steel and aluminium and cars.

“We wanted to make sure that the burden is spread fairly among all member states,” Sefcovic added.

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a call with metals industry representatives on Monday and was due to speak later to the automobile sector about how to respond to U.S. tariffs.

($1 = 0.9137 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and GV De Clercq; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)