Chris Eubank Jr bids for revenge against Liam Smith tonight, as the Britons square off in a middleweight rematch.
Eubank Jr and Smith return to the AO Arena in Manchester, the very venue where Smith, 35, stopped the 33-year-old in January. The Liverpudlian dropped Eubank Jr twice in the fourth round, before referee Victor Loughlin waved off the fight.
Eubank Jr has criticised Loughlin over the stoppage, and he has also claimed that Smith landed an illegal elbow in the finishing sequence. Either way, the divisive boxer will get a chance to put things right – in his eyes – in this evening’s rematch.
Eubank Jr vs Smith 2 LIVE: Adam Azim vs Aram Faniian
Next up, Adam Azim looks to stay unbeaten as he boxes Aram Faniian.
Want to learn a bit more about Azim? Well, here’s his promoter, Ben Shalom, with a chilling statement uttered with the most flattering of intentions: “We’re dealing with a freak.”
“He looks at a lot of the world champions and believes that he would beat them in his next fight,” Shalom told The Independent, unquestionably serious, his eyes shark-like. “And Shane [McGuigan, coach] believes that. This is not a joke.
“It’s high-risk, low-reward [for opponents]. I cannot tell you how feared this guy is; there’s world champions right now who would no way take a fight with him, even on a full camp’s notice, and I know that for a fact. We’re dealing with a freak, we’re dealing with a talent that you don’t see very often.”
More from Shalom below, and words from Azim himself:
Alex Pattle2 September 2023 21:17
Eubank Jr vs Smith 2 LIVE: Frazer Clarke def. David Allen
Frazer Clarke def. David Allen via sixth-round TKO (3:00).
Clarke raises Allen’s hand, and Allen returns the favour. It’s a display of mutual respect, but Allen still seems somewhat aggravated.
Alex Pattle2 September 2023 21:12
Eubank Jr vs Smith 2 LIVE: Frazer Clarke vs David Allen
What’s gone on here?! Allen retires after the round, in his corner!!
He seems to be struggling with a jaw issue…
He congratulates Clarke but also has a bit of a go at him…
Alex Pattle2 September 2023 21:11
Eubank Jr vs Smith 2 LIVE: Frazer Clarke vs David Allen
Oh, no… Clarke is docked a point for another low blow. AND ANOTHER, moments later!
Clarke seems to be leading this fight, but he can’t make any more mistakes now! Those docked points could have a real impact if this fight goes the distance.
Now Allen turns to the referee after a cross to the body by Clarke, but that was definitely legal, and the referee agrees.
Harsh uppercut by Clarke, right through Allen’s guard and onto the chin!
Oh, my word… AGAIN the fight is stopped due to an apparent low blow by Clarke. He’s not docked a point this time, but he is given a lecture by the referee. Clarke just needs to stop targeting the body; it’s not worth the risk!
He doesn’t quit, though. He slams a hook into the body, then attacks the head. Allen fires back.
OH! Massive right cross to the head from Clarke! What an end to a tough round for him.
Alex Pattle2 September 2023 21:09
Eubank Jr vs Smith 2 LIVE: Frazer Clarke vs David Allen
Alex Pattle2 September 2023 21:04
Eubank Jr vs Smith 2 LIVE: Frazer Clarke vs David Allen
Again Clarke makes the most of his size in the clinch.
One minute into this round, and it’s been all grappling so far. Allen is warned for using his shoulder in the clinch.
Now Clarke is warned for something. Both fighters’ heads are in almost constant contact.
The crowd is getting a litttttle bit restless in Manchester.
Clarke with a couple of strong right uppercuts.
Again Clarke is warned over an apparent low blow. His left eye is dripping a slim streak blood, likely from a clash of heads – although it could have come from Allen.
Alex Pattle2 September 2023 21:03
Eubank Jr vs Smith 2 LIVE: Frazer Clarke vs David Allen
More grappling, with Clarke using his height and size to steer Allen around the ring.
Clarke troubles Allen with a body shot – but was it low? The referee didn’t have a good view.
Allen continues to wince, even after weathering the worst of that spell. He lands a solid overhand right now.
That shot is on point for Allen again, though there’s not a lot of power on it.
Clarke fires a jab from his hip on repeat.
Alex Pattle2 September 2023 20:59
Eubank Jr vs Smith 2 LIVE: Frazer Clarke vs David Allen
Allen makes an aggressive start to this round, before he’s popped with a double-jab to the face.
Overhand right to the head, left hook to the body by Allen, as he backs up Clarke into a corner.
Clarke stays composed and circles out, reversing the position.
The heavyweights move back into space. They briefly grapple, before Allen lands a good jab.
Clarke with a one-two to the body, but the hooks are deemed too low by the referee.
The action soon resumes, and Clarke lands a good uppercut. Allen then lands a late shot in the clinch, after the official calls on the fighters to stop, and it’s Allen who is warned now.
Clarke also has a few stern words for him.
Alex Pattle2 September 2023 20:55
Eubank Jr vs Smith 2 LIVE: Frazer Clarke vs David Allen
Clarke misses with an uppercut. He now swings a right hook to the mid-section of Allen, who comes forward nonetheless.
He corners Clarke, and both men land shots simultaneously. The Britons move into the centre of the ring and clinch briefly.
Clarke with a decent punch off the break. Each man lands a jab at the same time. Clarke wraps a right hook around Allen’s guard.
There’s a bit more grappling, before the fighters are separated.
Allen backs up Clarke and lands a jab. Another sharp jab from Allen.
Alex Pattle2 September 2023 20:51
Eubank Jr vs Smith 2 LIVE: Frazer Clarke vs David Allen
Clarke marches forward early. He throws a one-two – hooks off both wings – but Allen covers up to reduce the impact.
Mainly, though, Clarke is fighting behind the jab early on. Allen looks a little wary, but he comes forward now, using his own jab.
Both heavyweights feint. Allen with a snapping jab, which jolts back Clarke’s head a little. Clarke with a slick jab of his own. And another.
Now Allen lands his jab again! Clarke burrows a lead left hook into the body of Allen, who then blocks a right hand upstairs.
A couple more stiff jabs by Clarke to end the round.
Alex Pattle2 September 2023 20:47