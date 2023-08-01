Angus Cloud, the actor who played Fez on the HBO series Euphoria, has died at age 25, his family said in a statement on Monday.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement to TMZ, which first reported his death. He died at his family’s home in Oakland, California, according to NBC News.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the family’s statement continued.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time,” accounts for HBO and Euphoria tweeted on Monday.

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ijyxQidrF6 — Max (@StreamOnMax) July 31, 2023

Besides Euphoria, Cloud had two other roles in current projects, including Freaky Tales which is in post-production, and an untitled thriller that was in the process of filming.

Cloud also appeared in Juice WRLD’s music video for the song Cigarettes in 2022 and Becky G and Karol G’s music video for the song Mamiii. The Euphoria actor also played roles in the 2021 film North Hollywood and The Line, which was released on June 9.

Euphoria was Cloud’s first acting job, he told Variety in a 2022 interview where he also discussed surviving a fall as a teenager in which he broke his skull. He told Variety that acting is “the best job” he’d ever had.