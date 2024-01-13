Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For those trying to rid their floors and rugs of pet hair, the Eureka MaxSwivel Pro NEU350 is an affordable alternative to pricier options like Dyson, offering an efficient cleaning experience at a fraction of the cost. With a current discount of 20% on Amazon, bringing the price down to less than $80 from its original $99, it presents a budget-friendly solution for pet owners looking to keep their homes free from pet hair. The vacuum’s swivel steering ensures effortless maneuvering under and around furniture, providing a seamless cleaning experience on both hard floors and carpets.

Key Features:

Equipped with upgraded Dual Cyclone Technology, this Eureka vacuum can handle larger debris, smaller dirt, and even microscopic dust without any loss of suction. The manually controllable brushroll allows for a smooth transition between hard floors and carpets, making cleaning a breeze. The inclusion of LED headlights enhances visibility, helping users spot dust and debris that might be missed during regular cleaning sessions. For pet owners, the vacuum comes with a pet turbo brush, crevice tool, and dusting brush, all conveniently stored onboard for easy access, making it an excellent choice for homes with furry friends.

In terms of performance and features, the Eureka MaxSwivel Pro NEU350 stands out as a cost-effective yet reliable option for maintaining a clean and pet hair-free home. Its current discounted price on Amazon makes it an even more attractive choice, providing an affordable solution without compromising on essential features. Whether you’re on a budget or simply seeking a great value, this Eureka vacuum is a noteworthy alternative to higher-priced counterparts.