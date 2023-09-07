Key events 20m ago Euro 2024 qualifiers roundup

Thanks for joining me and goodnight. Here is the report from Paris.

In other news …

Euro 2024 qualifiers roundup Northern Ireland‘s slim hopes of qualifying from Group H took another blow as they were beaten 4-2 by Slovenia. Andraz Sporar fired the hosts in front after just three minutes in Ljubljana and while teenage midfielder Isaac Price quickly struck back, goals from Petar Stojanovic and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko put Slovenia in charge at the break. Michael O’Neill’s side pulled one back early in the second half through Jonny Evans’ deflected shot, but Sporar hit back immediately with his second goal to secure victory. Slovenia are third in the group behind Denmark, who eased to a 4-0 home win over San Marino, on goal difference. Finland top the table after Oliver Antman got the winner in Kazakhstan, with Northern Ireland now nine points behind the leaders. In Group B, Netherlands boosted their qualifying campaign with a 3-0 victory over Greece. All three of the hosts’ goals came in the first half in Eindhoven, with Martin De Roon opening the scoring in the 17th minutes. Denzel Dumfries then set up goals for Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst to ease pressure on manager Ronald Koeman. In Group E, Poland had to rely on two Robert Lewandowski goals to see off the Faroe Islands. The Barcelona striker opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute, then added a second 10 minutes later. Poland closed the gap on the top two in their group, Czech Republic and Albania, after they played out a 1-1 draw in Prague. Hungary are on top of Group G after a 2-1 win over Serbia in Belgrade. The visitors fell behind early on to Attila Szalai’s own goal but fought back through goals from Barnabas Varga and Willi Orban in the space of three first-half minutes. Stevan Savic’s late goal was cancelled out in stoppage time by Fedor Cernych as Montenegro drew 2-2 in Lithuania.

Full-time scores: Group B France 2-0 Republic of Ireland

Netherlands 3-0 Greece Group E Poland 2-0 Faroe Islands

Czech Republic 1-1 Albania Group G Lithuania 2-2 Montenegro

Serbia 1-2 Hungary Group H Kazakhstan 0-1 Finland

Denmark 3-0 San Marino

Slovenia 4-2 Northern Ireland

Full time: France 2-0 Republic of Ireland It was a dominant display from France but Republic of Ireland will be pretty pleased with their efforts against a vastly superior team.

France 2-0 Republic of Ireland: Mbappe shows ludicrously quick feet and takes aim for the corner but Collins gets his head in the way.

Full time: Slovenia 4-2 Northern Ireland An entertaining game but Northern Ireland let themselves down with some awful defending.

GOAL! Poland 2-0 Faroe Islands: Of course it is Lewandowski. Poland’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters Updated at 16.43 EDT

France 2-0 Republic of Ireland: McClean swings in the resulting free-kick and it finds the head of Duffy but his effort is straight at the goalkeeper.

France 2-0 Republic of Ireland: Ebosele is on for Ireland and is immediately cleaned out by Griezmann, who is booked.

France 2-0 Republic of Ireland: Rabiot shoots from the halfway line. It does not go anywhere near the net.

Slovenia 4-2 Northern Ireland: The stats claim Northern Ireland have had seven shots on target to Slovenia’s three. I have questions.

France 2-0 Republic of Ireland: Mexican wave in Paris …

France 2-0 Republic of Ireland: Keane has not been on long but is down injured and not looking happy.

GOAL! Poland 1-0 Faroe Islands: Needless to say … Lewandowski is on the scoresheet.

France 2-0 Republic of Ireland: Some glorious farce for Ireland as Egan whacks his clearance straight at an opponent, it bounces down in the box and reaches Griezmann but his shot is blocked.

Slovenia 4-2 Northern Ireland: The sub is subbed as Cathcart is withdrawn. Smyth takes his place.

France 2-0 Republic of Ireland: At this stage of the match, all I am wondering is who will be quickest to Mbappe to get his shirt?

France 2-0 Republic of Ireland: Tchouaméni takes aim from distance again but Bazunu gets to the shot on the this occasion. Subs for Ireland: O’Shea on for Molumby, Keane on Idah.

France 2-0 Republic of Ireland: The visitors are starting to tire. A lot of last-ditch tackles and clearances now.

Slovenia 4-2 Northern Ireland: Michael O’Neill’s men are pushing to get back into the match but their final ball is slightly lacking.

France 2-0 Republic of Ireland: “I was struck by how genuinely thrilled Marcus Thuram’s teammates were for him to get his first goal,” says Kári Tulinius. “The French seem to be enjoying themselves, both on the field and in the stands, where the crowd has been in good voice all game. It’s not always been fun to be a France supporter, but it is these days.”

GOAL! Czech Republic 1-0 Albania: Cerny gives the hosts the lead. Vaclav Cerny celebrates scoring their first goal with Jan Kuchta and teammates Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters Updated at 16.15 EDT

France 2-0 Republic of Ireland: Lucas Hernandez down under pressure from Collins, resulting in the Frenchman giving the Brentford man a mighty kick in the knackers.

France 2-0 Republic of Ireland: Mbappe is a good yard offside but still is allowed to go through on goal, only to fire wide from 18 yards. Then the flag goes up.

GOAL! Slovenia 4-2 Northern Ireland (Sporar, 56) As soon as they are back into it, Northern Ireland allow Slovenia to extend their lead. The defence lose concentration, allowing Sporar to nip through, round the goalkeeper and slot home. Slovenia’s Andraz Sporar (left) scores their side’s first goal of the game Photograph: PA Updated at 16.18 EDT

France 2-0 Republic of Ireland: Ogbene has been the most threatening Irishman in Paris. McClean lifts the ball to the back post for Ogbene, he heads back across goal but Maignan makes a good save.

GOAL! Slovenia 3-2 Northern Ireland (Evans, 54) Evans shoots from inside the box, the ball takes a deflection and ripples the back of the net. What a game! Jonny Evans celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Photograph: Borut Živulovič/Reuters Updated at 16.07 EDT

GOAL! France 2-0 Republic of Ireland (Thuram, 48) There is a lot going on. Griezmann gets the ball out to Hernandez on the left, he cross for Mbappe whose shot is blocked and Thuram hammers in the rebound for his first France goal. Marcus Thuram of France scores his side’s second goal past Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile/Getty Images Updated at 16.05 EDT

France 1-0 Republic of Ireland: Cullen goes into the book for a late challenge on Rabiot.

France 1-0 Republic of Ireland: McClean replaces Stevens. Good luck.

Second half Here we go again!

In case you were wondering: Wales are drawing 0-0 with South Korea in a friendly. Updated at 15.45 EDT

Half time Scores: Group B France 1-0 Republic of Ireland

Netherlands 3-0 Greece Group E Poland 0-0 Faroe Islands

Czech Republic 0-0 Albania Group G Serbia 1-2 Hungary Group H Denmark 3-0 San Marino

Slovenia 3-1 Northern Ireland

Elsewhere … Denmark 3-0 San Marino, Serbia 1-2 Hungary

GOAL! Netherlands 1-0 Greece (Weghorst, 39) The Manchester United legend strikes.

France 1-0 Republic of Ireland: Tim Smith says: “Watching this one and visually it is stunning, mostly for the classic France kit and the fact that the Irish one is the opposite in light shirt, dark shorts, light socks. All games should be like this. “Also, the 3 Ireland defenders stood off Tchouameni because they were mesmerized by Mbappe’s dancing feet.”

GOAL! Slovenia 3-1 Northern Ireland (Sesko, 42) Sesko receives the ball inside the box and is allowed to turn, before firing into the corner beyond Peacock-Farrell.

France 1-0 Republic of Ireland: NO GOAL! The ball is played into Mbappe, he is the other side of the defence in space. He takes a touch and shoots straight at Bazunu but he fails to stop it. The Frenchman wheels away in celebration, only to see the offside flag rightly up.

France 1-0 Republic of Ireland: Griezmann ships in a corner towards the penalty spot where Upamecano is waiting but he can only flick his header wide.

Peter Oh emails: “Antman was the hero for Finland? It’s too bad Newcastle’s Sven Botman hasn’t earned a call-up to the Dutch senior team because his name would also add superhero flair to an international score sheet. Speaking of which, former Brazil international and once incredible Hulk is still smashing things up at club level, with Atletico Mineiro in the Brazilian top tier.”

GOAL! Netherlands 2-0 Greece (Gakpo, 31) Dumfries chips the ball to the backpost where Gakpo is waiting, he chests it down and steers it home. Cody Gakpo of Netherlands scores the team’s second goal whilst under pressure from Lazaros Rota of Greece Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Updated at 15.26 EDT

Netherland 1-0 Greece: VAR takes a look for a potential handball in the area against Greece but if there is an offence it is outside the box, so nothing can be given.

Slovenia 2-1 Northern Ireland: The visitors are playing some decent football and are very much in the game. They just need to create a decent chance now.