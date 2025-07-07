The 2025 Women’s European Championship is off and running. Let’s catch you up on what’s happening, what you’ve missed and what’s still to come.

We will update this file throughout each matchday with the latest reporting, analysis and fun from the competition.

The lead: Spain turn on the style again to thrash Belgium

Spain produced a scintillating second half performance to romp to a 6-2 victory over Belgium which was not always as comfortable as the scoreline suggests. Somewhere in Belgium’s battling display there may be a blueprint for how to beat the world champions, but this was not the day for an upset in the end.

La Roja played with fire for 50 minutes as Belgium caused problems from set plays and in transition, as coach Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir said they would, twice coming from behind to level at 2-2 early in the second half.

But Spain flexed their muscles when it mattered, blitzing Belgium with four goals in the final 38 minutes to effectively book their quarterfinal spot.

Belgium’s problem was that ultimately they could not deal with Spain’s quality and speed of thought in the final third. Very few teams can. Montse Tomé’s side have registered over 30 shots — 21 of which came in the second half — and have now chalked up 11 goals in the tournament.

Future opponents will have seen some weaknesses in Spain here, though. Belgium exploited some defensive frailties. Justine Vanhaevermaet headed in from a corner after Alexia Putellas’ opener and Hannah Eurlings scored a brilliant second for the Red Flames on the counter. She showed strength and composure to level the scores again after Irene Paredes had restored Spain’s lead.

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 – Spain (Q) 2 2 0 0 +9 6 2 – Italy 2 1 1 0 +1 4 3 – Portugal 2 0 1 1 -5 1 4 – Belgium (E) 2 0 0 2 -5 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

But, from there, Spain clicked through the gears as the rain finally eased up at the Stockhorn Arena. Esther González’s third goal of the tournament restored their advantage and Mariona Caldentey added a fourth on the hour mark.

The final 30 minutes saw wave after wave of Spain pressure which eventually resulted in Clàudia Pina scoring a goal-of-the-tournament contender. It was pure Pina, curled superbly into the top corner from distance. Putellas added her second, her third of the tournament, with a deft finish late on to complete the rout.

Belgium will have few complaints about how they were outclassed in the end. Their Euros is not mathematically over yet, but it will be if Italy get a point or more later in the day against Portugal. — Sam Marsden

Esther Gonzalez celebrates scoring Spain’s third goal against Belgium. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Sights and sounds around Euro 2025

Candid camera

For those paying attention as the teams walk out at the start of the match and line up for the anthems, you may have seen a player or two wearing a GoPro camera strapped to their chest. According to UEFA, this is so the camera can capture “unique footage of the teams walking onto the pitch, line-ups, national anthems and handshakes.” This footage isn’t streamed live, but instead will be made available to broadcasters and the national associations themselves. Switzerland’s Nadine Riesen had one strapped to her chest for the tournament opener against Norway, Iceland’s Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir was sporting one for their match against Finland, while Belgium captain Tessa Wullaert was wearing it for their match with Italy. — Tom Hamilton

Iceland’s Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir wears a GoPro camera during the national anthems before kick-off against Finland. Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Family time for France stars

Constance Picaud, France’s No. 2 goalkeeper, had a lovely day on Sunday. She spent the afternoon with her daughter Anaë and her partner Oceane at the French base in Heiden, near St. Gallen. All of this was possible through the “children protocole” put in place by the France Football Federation (FFF) in 2023 so that players who are also mothers can spend time with their children during long tournaments like a Euros, World Cup or Olympic Games.

Amel Majri is the only other parent in the squad. Her daughter three-year-old Maryam is also with her in Switzerland, along with her nanny. Both Picaud and Majri have seen Anaë and Maryam everyday so far since they arrived in Switzerland. The FFF is taking care of all travel, hotel and food expenses for children under the age of three and for an accompanying person. There is a playroom for the kids when they visit the camp, and they can all be together as a family for lunch or dinner.

“Mentally, it is amazing for an athlete to have your child next to you,” Majri told ESPN. “We are reassured. The federation is doing it really well. Everything is done so we can be in the best condition while respecting the lives of the squad and of the other players.” — Julien Laurens

Swiss support brings a tear to the eye

A tournament always benefits from a strong host country and Switzerland, so far, have turned up on and off the pitch. Their support was so impressive before Sunday’s 2-0 win over Iceland in Bern that it brought captain Lia Wälti to tears.

A capacity crowd of 29,658 filled the Wankdorf Stadium to see the Swiss take a huge step toward the quarterfinals, but it was the scenes around the city during the day that made Arsenal midfielder Wälti overcome with emotion. The fan zones were over-spilling, but it was the fan walk to the stadium which really impressed. Over 14,000 supporters — including 2,000 from Iceland — all made their way to the match together in a sea of red and white which packed the streets.

“It was incredible before,” Wälti told reporters. “I probably cried about three times already because when we came to the stadium, seeing all the fans and all the videos of the city, how amazing people are to support us.” — Sam Marsden

Missing towel blunts Iceland attack

Meriame Terchoun, the Switzerland forward, didn’t feature a single minute in the game against Iceland on Sunday evening, but she still played a big part in her side’s win.

Iceland’s main attacking threat in the game was their long throws, with Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir appeal to launch the ball more than 30 yards into the box. On a rainy night in Bern, the winger used a towel to dry the ball before throwing it. Early in the first half, after she had already delivered two dangerous throws, Terchoun countered the threat by hiding the towel so that Jónsdóttir could not throw the ball as well. A member of the Iceland staff put out a new towel, only for the Swiss bench to instruct one of the ball girls to bring it to them.

In the second half, Jónsdóttir was on the opposite side of the pitch so she had more peace and nobody took her towel. Iceland are out of the tournament already, even before they face Norway who have already qualified, so there should be no need for any towel-snatching antics in that match. — Laurens

Prematch dodgeball

Switzerland star Ramona Bachmann may be missing her home Euros with an ACL injury, but she showed she still has the devastatingly fast reaction speed which has made her a mainstay for her country for almost two decades on Sunday.

The Houston Dash striker, who has won 153 caps for Switzerland and scored 60 goals, is working as an analyst for Swiss TV after injuring her knee in training last month. She was positioned in the middle of the pitch as she gave some prematch as the players warmed up, when a stray ball flew right toward her head. Luckily, she somehow managed to dodge out of the way in double-quick time to avoid what would have been a painful whack in the face. — Marsden

Match previews, odds for Monday

Germany vs. Denmark

Odds (via ESPN BET): Germany (-300), Draw (+450), Denmark (+600)

Eight-time winners Germany have a chance to qualify for the quarter finals with a win over Denmark, if Sweden win or draw in the later game. It won’t be easy though, as the Danes have a lot to prove after losing their opening match against Sweden. They’ll also be without captain Giulia Gwinn, who suffered a medial cruciate ligament injury against Poland in the opening fixture. She’ll miss the remainder of the tournament, marring the campaign for the 2022 runners up. While a win is likely, it is not guaranteed with Pernille Harder fully fit for Denmark.

Germany have been tipped as one of the possible finalists and early security out of the group stage will provide them some breathing room against their biggest group stage opponents, Sweden, on Saturday. — Emily Keogh

Poland vs. Sweden

Odds (via ESPN BET): Poland (+850), Draw (+500), Sweden (-500)

While there’s still a long way to go, Sweden might just be the dark horses of this summer’s tournament. Peter Gerhardsson’s side kicked off their campaign with a battling victory over Denmark and, while they looked some way from their best, they have a squad packed with both quality and experience.

Of course, Poland know they need a result having lost their opening match. If they are able to summon the kind of defensive resolve they showed in the first half last time out, they may just stand a chance.

If both Germany and Sweden win, the top two places will be decided with a game to go. — Beth Lindop