The 2025 Women’s European Championship is off and running. Let’s catch you up on what’s happening, what you’ve missed and what’s still to come.

We will update this file throughout each matchday with the latest reporting, analysis and fun from the competition.

The lead: Brand makes up for Gwinn’s loss, inefficiency in Germany win

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland — Playing a day after Spain and a day before England, the other two big favorites of this tournament, Germany won 2-0 in Group C but made things hard for themselves against Poland on Friday, with thousands of fans behind them.

The first half resembled a bit of a nightmare for head coach Christian Wück. He lost his captain, leader and key right back Giulia Gwinn through what looked like a bad injury and in tears after just 40 minutes, and witnessed his team lacking efficiency in front of goal. For all the attacking power that Germany possess, they couldn’t make it count against a solid and compact Polish defense built around Paris Saint-Germain’s Paulina Dudek and the highly promising Emilia Szymczak, only 19 years old. Between Klara Bühl, Lea Schüller, Jule Brand, Sjoeke Nüsken and Linda Dallmann, the eight-time European champions had plenty of opportunities and an expected-goals total of 1.2 at the break.

Their inefficiency only lasted 45 minutes, though, and they found the back of the net with the goal of the tournament so far. Brand, 18 yards out, left-foot curler, top corner. What a player the Wolfsburg right winger is, at only 22.

The wastefulness in front of goal, highlighted by the incredible misses of Nusken a yard away from an empty goal on a perfect cross by Buhl, and Bayern Munich’s Schuller in a similar position a minute later (1.2 xG combined), will be worrying for Wück. His team was scoring for fun before the start of the tournament (38 goals in 10 games), and they should have had at least four more on Friday. Schuller did eventually score, her 53rd goal for Germany in 76 caps, before coming off with 20 minutes to go.

For Poland, playing in their first game at a major tournament, they can be very proud of themselves. They had two really good chances for Ewa Pajor, one blocked by Gwynn in the first half and one saved by Ann-Katrin Berger with 10 minutes to go, and a couple of decent counterattacks. But Germany were just too good, even without their usual clinical finishing. They have three days to work on that before they face Denmark on Tuesday. — Julien Laurens

Jule Brand’s marvelous long-distance strike was the breakthrough Germany needed to defeat Poland. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Sights and sounds around Euro 2025

Sweden’s winning start a promising sign

GENEVA, Switzerland — When it comes to potential winners, you probably won’t find Sweden at the top of many pundits’ prediction lists. But Peter Gerhardsson’s side might just be the outsiders at this summer’s tournament, having got their campaign off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory over Scandinavian rivals Denmark.

It was far from Sweden’s most dynamic performance. They lacked the clinical edge they showed in a 6-1 rout of the same opponents in the UEFA Women’s Nations League last month but, ultimately, they got the job done thanks to a fine finish from Filippa Angeldahl in the second half.

It was a hard-fought win from a team that is packed with both quality and experience. Leading the line is Arsenal’s Champions League hero Stina Blackstenius, while the defence is marshalled by Chelsea’s Nathalie Bjorn and Bayern Munich’s Linda Sembrant.

Sweden also have plenty of European pedigree, having won the inaugural European Championship in 1984 and made it to the semifinals of the competition in 2022. Plus, with longtime manager Gerhardsson due to step down after the tournament, the extra emotional edge could make Sweden the ones to watch this summer. — Beth Lindop

England stars have eyes on Mallorca villa

The England squad have several home comforts at their base in the picturesque Dolder Grand Hotel in Zurich. They have special branded “Lionesses Tea,” while in their downtime the players are occupying themselves by playing “Monopoly Deal” and other card games in their “home away from home,” as captain Leah Williamson put it.

Every night, a group comes together to watch “Love Island.” It has always been a popular show for the squad when they’re away from home at competitions, but this year they’ve been keeping a close eye on contestant Giorgio’s progress. That’s because he’s the brother of striker Alessia Russo. “It’s the discussion around the table at breakfast,” Williamson said.

Russo said previously of her brother’s involvement: “I know it’s an experience that you don’t often get in your life so we’re all watching as a team, which is nice. Everyone’s invested and wants him to do really well but it’s a nice bit of entertainment for us of an evening to get together and watch as a team.” — Tom Hamilton

French fans out in force

France and Switzerland sharing a border means that there will be more Bleues fans attending these Euros than anytime previously. For the group stage, the French federation has so far registered 2,300 tickets sold for fans travelling from France for the England game in Zurich on Saturday, 690 will watch their team against Wales in Saint-Gallen on Wednesday and 2,080 will be in Basel for the clash with Netherlands on July 13.

To these numbers will be added supporters from the strong French community living in Switzerland already, estimated at 170,000-strong, as well as others coming from other neighboring countries like Germany or Italy. — Laurens

DJ Patri gets Spain party started

Spain midfielder Patri Guijarro tailored the prematch playlist for Thursday’s 5-0 win over Portugal to make sure teenager Vicky López was feeling comfortable. Barcelona’s López, 18, was thrown into the side in place of Aitana Bonmatí, who is recovering from viral meningitis, and Guijarro ensured her club teammate was ready for the occasion in Bern. To get López fired up, she blasted out one of her favourite songs, “Tacata (Remix)” by Tiagz.

It had the desired effect. López played, according to Alexia Putellas, “like someone who’s been with the national team for 10 years.” She even found the net, becoming Spain’s youngest-ever scorer at the women’s Euros. Guijarro may have found a new permanent addition to the playlist. — Sam Marsden

Pitch perfect?

The quality of the pitches in these Euros has been a concern after the heat wave that has swept across Europe this week. So far, the grass has been good in the first games of the tournament. But despite constant heavy watering in all eight stadiums hosting matches, the organizing committee and UEFA are monitoring the situation closely.

The two stadiums which are likely to be of least concern are the Stade de Geneve and St Jakob-Park in Basel. Indeed, they are the only ones equipped with giant fans which are capable of evacuating residual humidity — the amount of moisture remaining in a material after it has been dried. It will ensure the grass in these stadiums is kept at top quality. — Laurens

Star player of the day

Jule Brand, Germany

With Germany struggling to break down a tenacious Poland side in St. Gallen, they needed something special to spark their tournament into life. Step forward Jule Brand, who put the eight-time European champions ahead with a stunning effort from distance seven minutes into the second half.

The Wolfsburg forward then helped to make sure of the victory by teeing up Lea Schuller with a delicious cross that was diverted past Kinga Szemik in the Poland goal. On a night when Germany weren’t quite at their best and had to deal with an injury to captain Giulia Gwinn, it was Brand who made the difference.

Brand is a player who is becoming increasingly important for her national team, and at only 22, she could still get even better. — Lindop

Match previews, odds for Saturday

Wales vs. Netherlands

Odds (via ESPN BET): Wales (+1000), Draw (+550), Netherlands (-550)

Tournament debutants Wales begin their Group D tough campaign against 2017 European champions Netherlands, with little respite in a group also featuring holders England and top-ranked France. It is a harsh introduction to tournament football for the lowest-ranked side in Switzerland. They arrive winless in their last six games, though two draws with Sweden in the Nations League suggest they can’t be written off just yet.

Wales’ unknown qualities may be an asset, with limited experience against their group-stage rivals making them less predictable. However, the Oranje have a proven pedigree and bring a proficiency that Wales lack. Given the gulf in quality, depth and preparation, Netherlands are clear favorites, though Wales will hope to cause an upset. — Emily Keogh

France vs. England

Odds (via ESPN BET): France (+210), Draw (+225), England (+135)

It’s slightly jarring to have an England vs. France match-up this early in the tournament, but it promises to be one of the best games of the group stage. England head to Zurich as defending champions and with a fully-fit squad. Sarina Wiegman may have given a hint at her starting XI in the team that began against Jamaica in their 7-0 win last weekend, but that could yet change depending on how ready Lauren James, having only played 30 or so minutes since injuring her hamstring in April.

France’s build-up was dominated by the notable absence of Wendie Renard from the final squad, and they’re waiting on the fitness of new captain Griedge Mbock. It could be an inexperienced partnership at the heart of France’s defense, but their attacking talent will cause England all sorts of trouble. — Hamilton