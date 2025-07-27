After a long month of continental competition stretching from one end of Switzerland to the other, Euro 2025 is set to conclude on Sunday in Basel, where Spain will take on England in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final.

The paths these two teams have taken through the tournament in Switzerland are starkly different. Spain were in the tough side of the knockout bracket, but eased past the hosts and eight-time winners Germany. England, meanwhile, have struggled, going behind to Sweden and Italy before needing incredible comebacks with the help of their super-subs to grind out the late results needed to mount a defense of their trophy.

Who will emerge victorious on Sunday? How will the match unfold? ESPN asked the two writers who have followed these teams most closely throughout Euro 2025: Tom Hamilton and Sam Marsden.

England and Spain will clash on Sunday for the right to be crowned European champions. Getty

Why could England win?

There were at least three times in this tournament where England’s campaign looked doomed. They were outplayed in their opening game against France (a 2-1 loss) but bounced back against Netherlands (4-0) and Wales (6-1). They were dominated by Sweden, only to haul it back in the final 11 mins from 2-0 down and edge a chaotic penalty shootout to somehow get through. Then they were one minute from elimination against Italy before the super-subs saved the day again. So they’ve got luck on their side.

This is manager Sarina Wiegman’s fifth major tournament final in a row — it’s an unbelievable record. And England also know what it takes to beat the champions, having prevailed 1-0 in February (admittedly against a Spain team minus a few key players). That day was the genesis of “proper England” mentality, which has guided them through this tournament. It was a dogged, physical and resilient performance as England soaked up the pressure and then attacked with venom.

In short, if they can drag this match into an arm-wrestle, they’ll win. — Hamilton

– Stream ESPN’s LIVE Euro 2025 final watchalong, Sunday 11:30 a.m. ET

– Major tournament magician Wiegamn in another final. How does she do it?

– Final preview: England vs. Spain, tactics, players, prediction

Why could Spain win?

Spain are the team with the clearest identity and the most talented players in the tournament. If their combinations in the final third click, it will be very hard for England to stop them. Midfielders Patri Guijarro and Aitana Bonmatí have been magnificent in the knockout rounds, and, while Alexia Putellas hasn’t been as good, she was sensational in the group stages.

It is not just those three, either. Spain also have the tournament’s top goal scorer in Esther González and attackers Clàudia Pina, Mariona Caldentey, Athenea del Castillo and Salma Paralluelo all ready to contribute as well. If there is hope for England, it is that Switzerland and Germany both did a relatively good job of shutting down Spain, who don’t really have a Plan B, in spells. The problem is both were eventually worn down by La Roja‘s relentless waves of attacks. — Marsden

Who deserves the trophy more: Sarina Wiegman or Montse Tomé?

If the final goes to form and is a representation of play during the tournament, then Spain and Tomé deserve it. If you’re looking for the Hollywood ending to this ridiculous roller-coaster movie, then Wiegman does. Overall, for the sheer drama her team has brought us here in Switzerland, and for the last-minute rewrites, gasps and groans, it has to be Wiegman. — Hamilton

Tomé still has critics despite taking Spain to the final. For some, she will always be associated with the previous regime as Jorge Vilda’s assistant before taking his job. Jenni Hermoso, left out of the squad, said before the tournament that if Spain do win the trophy it will be “in spite of Tomé, not because of her.” With all that in mind, it’s hard to say which coach deserves it more, but I certainly think Tomé will be under more pressure. If Spain fall short, she is likely to take the brunt of the blame for not getting this talented squad over the line in their first Euros final. — Marsden

play 1:49 Should Kelly and Agyemang start for England in Euro 2025 final? The Futbol Women’s crew discuss if Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang should start for England in the Euro 2025 final.

England player to watch

When England need the match-saving or tournament-winning moments, Chloe Kelly steps forward. She could yet start from the outset on Sunday depending on Lauren James’ fitness. Kelly scored the winner in the Euro 2022 final, netted the winning penalty in the 2023 Finalissima over Brazil and against Nigeria at the 2023 World Cup, and has helped save England twice at these Euros.

First her impact forced the two goals against Sweden, and then she scored the winner from the spot late on against Italy. Whatever happens on Sunday, Kelly will have some role in the narrative. — Hamilton

Spain player to watch

All eyes will be on the usual candidates (the most obvious being Bonmatí, the reigning Ballon d’Or), but that could once again play into Pina’s hands. She is in rich form. She scored the two goals when Spain beat England in the UEFA Nations League in June and has netted two of her trademark golazos at these finals, coming in from the left and bending into the top corner. “When she drives inside and sets up like that, planting her left foot … we think it’s going in,” Tomé said after Pina’s Switzerland strike. — Marsden

Prediction?

England 1-0 Spain. England’s narrative here has been wild. It’s a flip of a coin between them losing by a couple of goals, or somehow battling through to a 1-0 win. They’re the “Jekyll and Hyde” Lionesses at the moment. But on balance, there’s something about this team and this ridiculous tournament they’ve ground their way through. I’m happy to admit this could be woefully misguided, but I’m going for a 1-0 England win. — Hamilton

England 0-2 Spain. Spain have played better football than England throughout the tournament and I expect that pattern to continue. It was not straightforward against Switzerland and Germany, with England another step up from those sides, but I think they will rise to the challenge. I’ll go for a 2-0 Spain win, the second arriving late as England push for another comeback. — Marsden

TACTICAL PREVIEW

by Yash Thakur

In what promises to be another epic final between the two sides, here is a look at five tactical areas that could decide the game.

Spain’s midfield maestros

Spain maintain a monopoly on the ball, keeping over 66% of possession in all their games so far. Their midfield is the gold standard and the Barcelona trio of Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas are all fit and firing. The three combine really well, accounting for 29% of Spain’s total passes during the tournament so far at a completion rate of 86%. They have also created 48 of Spain’s 90 chances.

Guijarro screens the backline while also helping move the ball forward; Putellas and Bonmatí are more involved in the final phases and front-foot defending. This combination allows Spain to create chances, control possession and defend opposition attacks.

No player at Euro 2025 has created more chances than Putellas (18), and no player has recorded more progressive passes than Guijarro (60), while Bonmatí ranks fourth in terms of carries into the box (9). These players are all in the top three in these metrics on a per 90-minute basis as well (minimum of three games played).

Limiting their touches on the ball or marking them closely, like Germany did with their 4-5-1 formation, could be one way of reducing Spain’s effectiveness.

Spain’s pressing and counter-pressing

A key component of Tomé’s tactics for Spain is the pressing and counter-pressing. The world champions station as many as six or seven players in close proximity in the final third of the pitch, which allows them to challenge for the ball while having multiple bodies in the vicinity to mop up possession.

Tomé’s 4-4-2 off-ball shape closely marks opposition players during the buildup phase, reducing their passing options and forcing them into errors or risky passes. Spain try to deny them time and cut passing lanes, resulting in low completion rate during the buildup phases.

Indeed, 18.3% of the total attempted passes against Spain have been long balls, third-highest share behind France (21%) and Sweden (18.5%). However, the success rate on these passes is the lowest (37%).

Spain’s proactiveness results in errors at the back and opponents have committed 13 errors leading to shots this summer. This isn’t great news for England, as they have already committed eight errors leading to shots at the tournament, the most of any team.

England’s crossing

Crossing has been one of England’s go-to moves at Euro 2025. The defending champions have attempted the most crosses of any side so far (152), and their 51 crosses against Italy in the semifinals was a single-game record since Euro 2013.

Left-back Alex Greenwood (32), winger Lauren Hemp (29) and winger Chloe Kelly (29) are all in the top six players in terms of crosses at the tournament. Hemp has put in 28 of her 29 from open play, the most of any player, while Kelly has yet to start a game but has attempted 20 in her last two impactful substitute appearances against Italy and Sweden.

England have created chances from the deliveries, though not in the most efficient manner. No side scored more headed goals than England at the tournament (3 — tied with Sweden), while their 17 headed shots are the most by any team. But their shot generation rate is suboptimal: The Lionesses have generated a shot every ninth cross they attempt, and have lacked a threat in the box most times.

Michelle Agyemang’s 96th-minute equalizer against Italy in the semifinals and both of England’s comeback goals against Sweden in the quarterfinals stemmed from a corner. Only Italy striker Cristiana Girelli (19) has won more aerial duels than England right-back Lucy Bronze (14) and forward Alessia Russo (13).

With the aggressive positioning of Spanish full-backs in their 4-3-3 formation, there is ample space on offer for the Lionesses in these wide areas and they could look to create opportunities from these situations.

Wiegman’s in-game changes

Euro 2025 has seen Wiegman’s tactical tweaks take on a new form during a game. A rather rigid figure in her previous four major tournaments, the Dutch manager has adapted some in-game solutions while remaining consistent with her starting XI, and called on the likes of Agyemang and Kelly to save things from the bench late on.

Indeed, her midgame tweaks have seen England’s shape go from a 4-2-3-1, to a 3-5-2, to a 4-2-4. These changes have allowed the Lionesses to attack in numbers, turning control into manufactured chaos, and Wiegman’s substitutions have fixed some of the existing issues in her starting XI, such as the lack of threat in the box from crosses.

In their semifinal against Italy, England had five attackers on the pitch after the 85th minute and Agyemang pounced to grab the equalizer after chaos in the box. Against Sweden, the switch to a back three with Esme Morgan’s substitution allowed them to have two strikers occupying the center-backs. That change also allowed Bronze, one of their biggest aerial threats, to attack the box, which resulted in the first goal of the comeback.

Some may say Wiegman has left it too late, and that they got lucky, but well-timed changes are part of the reason why England have the most goals via substitutes at the tournament (5), with Agyemang leading the pack (2). Her tactical astuteness has enhanced England’s threat when chasing games by sacrificing some control, and this could prove a differential factor in the final.

Spain’s attacking depth

La Roja have quality across their squad, with multiple Ballon d’Or winners and multiple Champions League winners on the pitch at all times. Spain have scored the most goals total (17), most goals from inside and outside the box (14 and 3, respectively) and most goals from corners (4) at the tournament.

Their attacking players also offer variety, making it difficult for the opposition to select a defensive scheme. Esther González offers box awareness, runs in behind and tenacity; Salma Paralluelo offers explosiveness and speed; while Cristina Martín-Prieto adds aerial ability. On the flanks, Athenea del Castillo brings the dribbling ability and direct running, while Clàudia Pina and Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey are nimble-footed operators in tight spaces.

As a result, Spain’s goal scoring and chance creation are spread among the squad. NWSL’s leading goal scorer González has the most goals (4), while Putellas tops the assists chart (4). Spain have four players with multiple goals at the tournament, the joint most by any side (with England.)

England may use super-subs, but Real Madrid’s Del Castillo has also been one at the tournament, registering a goal and an assist off the bench in each knockout game so far. Her savvy combination play at the edge of the box has enabled Spain to disrupt opposition’s settled blocks. And if nothing works, Pina has the ability to rip a thunderbolt shot from the edge of the box.

How England’s backline deals with these varied attacking threats will certainly be important.