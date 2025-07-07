Tournament fever is in the air in Switzerland, even when crossing the road Chris Ricco – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Travelling fans in Switzerland for Euro 2025 will notice a football-themed twist to the city as a green woman kicking a ball takes over the traffic lights.

Authorities in the Swiss city of Basel have installed 12 of the altered pedestrian crossing lights at locations frequented by football fans while the country hosts the nearly month-long tournament.

Some are located near St. Jakob-Park, the venue for the host nation’s opening game — a 2-1 defeat to Norway. Switzerland have since beat Iceland 2-0 too keep their tournament hopes alive.

“They will stay until the end of the Women’s Euros — maybe even a few days longer,” Nicole Ryf-Stocker, spokeswoman for Basel’s transport department, said.

Ryf-Stocker said the idea and design was provided by the St. Gallen civil engineering department, while the lights were manufactured by the same company that manufactures Basel’s traffic lights.

“We thought the idea was fantastic and were allowed to use it,” she said.

Basel will host the final of the tournament on July 27.