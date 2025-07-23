World champions Spain take on eight-time Euros winners Germany in the second Euro 2025 semifinal.
Get all the updates and instant analysis from the game in Zurich, Switzerland, from 2.30 p.m. ET (7.30 p.m. BST).
ESPN
Jul 23, 2025, 05:44 PM ET
