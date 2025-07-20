The Euro 2025 tournament is on to the semifinals; we have our Final Four!

England came through a mammoth penalty shootout (one of the weirdest ever) against Sweden to set up a clash with Italy, who beat Norway. While world champions Spain knocked out hosts Switzerland to face a dogged Germany — who ousted France on penalties despite playing with 10 players for over 100 minutes.

Emily Keogh, Tom Hamilton, Beth Lindop, Julien Laurens and Sam Marsden have been on the ground at the tournament this summer, so here is their assessment of events so far.

What caught your eye in the quarterfinals?

Keogh: Ann-Katrin Berger’s flying save with — full length, with an arm stretched behind her, to prevent what would have been an agonizing own goal by Janina Minge in extra time. It was pure gravity-denying excellence to save Germany from likely elimination against France. She was simply immense. To have beaten cancer twice, been overlooked for a starting spot at national team level for years, to saving nine shots and seeing Germany through to another semifinal on penalties, she is the epitome of a hero. No doubt Germany’s grit to hold on after the 13th minute, and through extra time, against a ruthless France team is a talking point. But at the heart of their determination was Berger, and she deserves all the plaudits.

Hamilton: I agree with Em: Berger’s performance was just astonishing. And if you’re looking for heroes, then you have plenty to choose from at these Euros. Lucy Bronze’s performance for England against Sweden was just incredible. This is her seventh major tournament and the ageless Bronze just keeps on going. She dragged England through that quarterfinal from two goals down — she scored the first, kicked the advertising hoarding, and then 103 seconds later, Michelle Agyemang netted the equalizer. In extra time, she took on the captaincy, strapped her own thigh up, then ripped it off for her penalty in a farcical shootout — hammering what was effectively the winning penalty. Just incredible.

Lindop: I’d probably say how closely contested all of the games have been. Two matches went to extra time and penalties while Italy’s win over Norway was only sealed with a goal in the 90th minute. Even Spain vs. Switzerland — which was expected to yield a comfortable win for the world champions — was still goalless after the hour mark. It just shows how fine the margins are at this level and how there’s no such thing as an easy game.

Ann-Katrin Berger desperately claws the ball away from goal as Janina Minge seemed certain to score an own goal. Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Laurens: I don’t want to talk about this France disaster against Germany! Berger, coach Christian Wück or anyone! Instead, let’s celebrate Bronze and her nerves of steel. To score her penalty like she did, through a chaotic shootout, to have had the intelligence to study the Sweden’s keeper’s habits and how early she was moving. Bronze is the hero here. She did her own injury strap, and she wore the rainbow captain’s armband as a bracelet. She is maybe not having her best tournament but against Sweden she was the leader her team needed at the most crucial time of all. Shout out to Chloe Kelly, too. Super sub and super shin pads with her husband and dog on them, and super pen and run up, too!

Marsden: Let’s hear it for our hosts, Switzerland, shall we? Bern was incredible for their quarterfinal against Spain — before, during and after the game. More than 20,000 fans clad in red joined in unison for the fan walk to the ground from Bundesplatz in the city center, over the bridge crossing the River Aare and arriving at the Wankdorf Stadium in a journey that took over an hour. They sang nonstop for 90 minutes — and for another half an hour after they had been knocked out. “They didn’t want to leave!” coach Pia Sundhage said. On the pitch, the entertainment has been top drawer, including in Switzerland’s game. They kept favorites Spain out for 66 minutes, and while they inevitably came up short, there were some moments where you were wondering: Could they?

England vs. Sweden had an incredible penalty shootout, but why are players missing so many penalties this tournament?

Keogh: Teams could learn a lot in terms of execution, but also preparation. Sweden manager Peter Gerhardsson said his side — who missed three of theirs — did not prepare for penalties due to the unpredictable nature of knockout football, but that certainly feels like a mistake now. Some practice, especially in the order of penalty takers, could have returned a completely different result and spared 18-year-old Smilla Holmberg from having to shoulder such responsibility when missing the final kick.

Marsden: As Emily says, it’s unforgivable that Sweden didn’t practice spot kicks. Yes, there’s an element of in-game pressure you can’t plan for, but it’s well-proven now that the old adage of “it’s a lottery” is not true. At the tournament, there have been 24 of 41 penalties scored, which is a 58.5% conversion rate. It’s 19/27 removing the England-Sweden game, though, for a 70.4% conversion rate. That’s still lower than the 80% mark for most competitions — 81.2% in the Women’s Champions League last season — but not hugely alarming. I think that shootout was just a freak event. That said, it does create more pressure on takers moving forward, although France and Germany responded quite well on Saturday.

Smilla Holmberg is consoled by her Sweden team mates after missing the decisive spot kick. Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images

Laurens: Sam, who is our mathematician and stats guru, has provided the numbers. The one thing I noticed, which shows a lack of preparation or advice, is that most of Sweden and England players were taking their penalty very quickly after the referee blew her whistle. We know that to have the most chance to score, one of the things to do is to leave a few seconds after the ref’s whistle, stay composed, breathe, focus and then shoot. Shooting straight away is never good!

Lindop: I think all of these penalty misses serve as a reminder of just how high the pressure is when you get to this point in the tournament. Any mistake can be costly — as Sweden found out on Thursday night. For both teams, it showed the importance of keeping a cool head when the stakes are high and of taking your chances. From a drama point of view, though, it certainly provided entertainment, and there were some super penalties in the shootout between France and Germany.

Hamilton: It has to be nerves. I agree with the others that Sweden messed up by not practising penalties — how they must regret that now. But the Germany-France game proved that a penalty shootout can be a more high-quality. Overall, England-Sweden was a freak event — players like Alex Greenwood, who missed, are usually so reliable. But the in-game penalties are a combination of nerves, comprehensive analysis, superb goalkeepers and, in some instances, poor execution.

What is one thing you haven’t enjoyed at this Euros so far?

Hamilton: The cost is extortionate. But also the 9 p.m. kickoffs. Far too late — especially if you have extra time and penalties. A lovely 6 p.m. is ideal!

Lindop: I’m going to be that annoying English person who complains about the heat! I’m not the biggest fan of hot weather, and I’ve struggled just walking around Switzerland at times, so massive kudos to the players for managing to deliver in such high temperatures. The tournament organizers have done a great job implementing provisions to keep everyone cool — although I did have to pay nearly £7 for a bottle of water on one occasion!

Keogh: I have to agree about the cost of things. On average, my morning coffee has cost me an eyewatering £6.28. Add that to the pricey nature of Zurich and the lack of media food provided by UEFA, it has been an expensive tournament. However, the free transport — I am a big fan of the trams — around matchdays, and the grab-and-go food from local supermarkets, have been a saving grace — not only for ease but also for my bank account.

Marsden: It’s wrapping up too quickly! At the risk of going full UEFA or FIFA bigwig, could we be ready to mirror the men’s 24-team group stage? I absolutely love knockout football and it feels like it’s over so quickly in this format. There was a huge gap between Switzerland and Spain and they still put up a good fight. Imagine what Portugal, Denmark or Netherlands could have contributed in a round of 16. I think there is enough quality for the expansion to happen without losing too much from the group stage.

Laurens: Nothing! I have been enjoying everything and I wouldn’t change anything. I’d say the 9 p.m. kickoffs are the right time for big games at major tournaments — isn’t 6 p.m. the time when you have dinner as an Englishman, Tom? And heat is great! It’s better than playing under the pouring rain like we have too often in England, Beth! And you were able to swim in the lake in Zurich, as well as getting a tan, I am sure! It is expensive, Emily, but then I am sure your coffee was the best you ever drank! I love knockout football, too, Samuel, but I am not sure 24 teams is the right call just now. Some teams, including Portugal, still have to improve.

This is your chance to change your prediction for the final — who will make it now?

Hamilton: We’ve had our fair share of twists and turns so far, but I think this now goes to script. England should defeat Italy, and Germany are so depleted now for their semifinal with Spain that you have to fancy the reigning world champions. It’ll be an England-Spain final.

Keogh: Just because everyone will surely say England vs. Spain, I am going to root for the underdogs and say Italy vs. Germany. It’s an implausible scenario, but we’ve seen crazier things happen in a tournament.

Lindop: I’m still sticking with England vs Spain in a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final. Neither team looked anywhere near their best in the quarterfinals but they both still found a way which is the surest sign of champions.

Laurens: I don’t really trust this England side, who have not been good so far, but there is no way Italy can beat them. So the holders will have a chance to defend their title against Spain. It is boring but Germany, even with their mental strength and defensive mindset, have too many issues to be able to compete with the World Cup winners. And really, world champions vs European champions, the revenge of the last World Cup final, is the right final and the one we all wanted to see from the beginning.

Marsden: I was impressed with how well Germany dug in a player light against France, while Italy will now be playing with a certain amount of freedom given they are the rank outsiders of the four teams left. So, with that I’m mind, I’m sticking with what I said after the group stages: Spain vs. England.