EUROMILLIONS players have been told to check their tickets NOW as a £1million jackpot is STILL unclaimed – with just days left.

The winning ticket was bought on March 31 in Warwickshire but no one has yet come forward for the life-changing amount of money.

The last date Brits are able to stake a claim is September 27, so players must act fast.

The winning numbers for the UK Millionaire Maker prize were JBQS10867 and the draw number was 1620.

If a valid claim is not received within 180 days – around 6 months – of the draw date, the prize and any interest earned on it will go to benefit National Lottery Projects across the UK.

If you think you’ve won, pop along to a designated Post Office to claim your prize.

Otherwise, retailers can either scan your ticket or they can manually enter the serial number and double check it for you.

It comes after a lucky punter scooped an eye-watering £286,000 and revealed how he’d splash the cash.

And a woman revealed how she snapped her leg on holiday and was rushed to the doctor, shortly before realising she’d scooped £400,000 on the lottery.

The record for the biggest EuroMillions win remains the £195million, won by an anonymous Brit in 2022.

Britain’s previous EuroMillions record holders were Joe and Jess Thwaite.

The couple won a record-breaking £184million jackpot in May 2022 and the family shared hopes of a Hawaiian holiday and a new horse box for their children’s ponies.

Some of the biggest EuroMillions winners include Colin and Chris Weir who took home £161million, Adrian and Gillian Bayford who scooped £148.6million and Frances and Patrick Connolly who won £114.9million.