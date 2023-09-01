The Uefa Europa League trophy (Getty Images)

The Europa League group stage draw is here with the competition growing in strength each year.

After Man City, Arsenal, Man Utd and Newcastle discovered their Champions League group stage opponents, the Premier League contingent includes Liverpool, Brighton and West Ham, who won the Europa Conference League last year.

While Scottish hopes rest with Rangers, who failed to qualify for the Champions League group stages after defeat to PSV.

Liverpool are the bookies’ favourites, but Brighton are next up alongside Jose Mourinho’s Roma, who recently bought Romelu Lukaku to boost their chances. Atalanta, Marseille and Villarreal are also contenders.

