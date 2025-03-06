The round of 16 of the new-look UEFA Europa League gets underway on March 6.

But how does it all knit together? And why were those final league phase positions so important?

Here’s how it all works.

Which clubs are in the round of 16?

The clubs that finished in the top eight went directly through to the round of 16.

The 16 teams that finished in positions nine to 24 entered the knockout playoff round, with eight advancing to the round of 16.

Ajax Amsterdam (KO-PO)

AS Roma (KO-PO)

Athletic Club

AZ Alkmaar (KO-PO)

Bodo/Glimt (KO-PO)

Eintracht Frankfurt

FCSB (KO-PO)

Fenerbahce (KO-PO)

Lazio

Lyon

Manchester United

Olympiacos

Rangers

Real Sociedad (KO-PO)

Tottenham Hotspur

Viktoria Plzen (KO-PO)

What was the round of 16 draw?

The seeded teams, on the right, will be at home in the second leg.

Viktoria Plzen vs. Lazio

Bodo/Glimt vs. Olympiacos

Ajax vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

AZ Alkmaar vs. Tottenham Hotspur

AS Roma vs. Athletic Club

Fenerbahce vs. Rangers

FCSB vs. Lyon

Real Sociedad vs. Manchester United

What are the round of 16 fixture dates?

First legs: March 4-5

Second legs: March 11-12

Each club plays once on a Tuesday and once on a Wednesday.

How does the bracket work?

As of this season, there is no draw to create the quarterfinal and semifinal fixtures. It’s all been set by the final league positions (see more below), plus the limited draws to place teams into the bracket.

It means every team now knows their possibility opponents — and who they can’t come up against — right through to the final.

Man United and Tottenham cannot face each other until the final, as they are in opposite halves.

So there’s no country protection?

No. Clubs from the same country can play each other from the knockout playoff round onward.

What dates are the other rounds?

QUARTERFINALS

First legs: April 10

Second legs: April 17

SEMIFINALS

First legs: May 1

Second legs: May 8

FINAL

May 21, San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao

Who gets home advantage in the quarterfinals and semifinals?

The tie listed first plays at home in the first leg.

QUARTERFINALS

Bodo/Glimt or Olympiacos vs. Viktoria Plzen or Lazio

AZ Alkmaar or Tottenham Hotspur vs. Ajax or Eintracht Frankfurt

Fenerbahce or Rangers vs. AS Roma or Athletic Club

FCSB or Lyon vs. Real Sociedad or Manchester United

SEMIFINALS

AZ Alkmaar / Tottenham Hotspur / Ajax / Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bodo/Glimt / Olympiacos / Viktoria Plzen / Lazio

Fenerbahce / Rangers / AS Roma / Athletic Club vs. FCSB / Lyon / Real Sociedad / Manchester United

Why did it matter where a club finished in the table?

The league placings created the knockout bracket and the new “seeding” system means the highest-placed teams can’t face each other until the latter stages of the knockout round.

For instance, if we look at the final table, Lazio and Athletic Club finished in first and second and can’t play each other until the final. The teams in third and fourth — Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur — can’t play Lazio and Athletic Club until the semifinals.

All paired teams, such as Man United and Tottenham, cannot meet until the final and have the same possible round-of-16 opponents: Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, AZ Alkmaar and FC Midtjylland.