As global trade faces turbulence from Trump’s tariffs and China scales back its investments in Africa, Europe is positioning itself as a reliable long-term partner for the continent. Speaking at the EU-Kenya Business Forum, European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice President Thomas Ostros said Europe offers partnerships on equal footing to Africa amid growing global uncertainty. Ostros warned that the Trump administration’s trade policy, which subjects 29 African nations to baseline US tariffs and others to levies as high as 50%, could erode global wealth, particularly in the US. Meanwhile, the EIB, which lends over $5 billion annually in Africa, is eyeing key projects on the continent, including Kenya’s rapid bus system and a $110 million loan to Family Bank for SME financing.