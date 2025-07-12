Subscribe now with a one-month trial for only $1, then enjoy the first year at an exclusive rate of just $99.

Trump-Putin disconnect, Russian strikes bode ill for Ukraine

James Davis analyzes a pivotal escalation in the Ukraine conflict marked by a faltering Trump-Putin dialogue and Russia’s largest aerial assault of the war. Kremlin sources say Russian President Vladimir Putin has abandoned hopes of improved US ties.

Germany’s fiscal debate reveals deeper economic malaise

Diego Faßnacht analyzes how Germany’s 2025 budget debate has exposed a deeper crisis of economic direction and political fragmentation. In place of structural reforms, Germany is offering a vast spending plan without a clear growth strategy.

Japanese manufacturers continue to expand in China

Scott Foster observes that despite rising geopolitical tensions and US-led pressure to decouple from China, Japanese businesses are deepening their presence in the Chinese market, betting on Beijing’s push for domestic consumption to drive demand.

US tariffs blowback in Asia as power trumps principle

Scott Foster analyzes the sweeping impact of President Donald Trump’s newly announced tariffs on Asia, which disproportionately target poorer states, ASEAN and key US allies like Japan and South Korea, measures that are straining US credibility across the region.