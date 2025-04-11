David Die Dejean is passionate about studying tuna. Last year, he landed a dream job at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Miami to pursue his research. By January, he was settled in, had received a good review and loved working with his colleagues, he said.

Then in mid-February he received an email to vacate the premises within 90 minutes. He and hundreds of others had been dismissed in job cuts targeting probationary workers as U.S. President Donald Trump’s new administration began slashing funding for universities and research bodies.

Now Die Dejean is applying for positions in Europe.