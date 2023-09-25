Ajax’s home Eredivisie game against Feyenoord was suspended on Sunday as fans threw flares on to the pitch, and mounted police used teargas to disperse rioting fans outside the stadium.

A group of angry Ajax fans tried to force their way into the stadium after the game was halted, leading the police to disperse them with teargas, Amsterdam police wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “After the stopped game supporters broke into the main (stadium) entrance. Order has since been restored,” the police said.

“It is a jet black day, this makes it even worse,” the Ajax coach, Maurice Steijn, told broadcaster NOS. Ajax were 3-0 down in the second half when the game was suspended.

Ajax, who have had a poor start to the season with just one win, sit 13th in the 18-team league and they conceded all three goals in the first half. When flares were thrown on to the pitch for a second time, with many landing near the goal, the referee stopped the match and directed the players down the tunnel.

Fans paid no heed as the club displayed the message “Lighting of fireworks is prohibited” on the big screen at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

“De Klassieker has been permanently suspended after repeated fireworks on the field,” said the Eredivisie in a statement. “More information on playing out this game will follow later.“

Ajax finished third last season and failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 13 seasons. They had finished champions seven times and runners-up another five over the previous 12 seasons.

In France, Randal Kolo Muani and Gonçalo Ramos scored their first goals for Paris Saint-Germain as the Ligue 1 champions beat Marseille 4-0 on Sunday. Kolo Muani and Ramos, with a brace, added to Achraf Hakimi’s early opener to lift PSG up to third with 11 points from six games, two behind the surprise leaders, Brest.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen exchanges words with Rudi Garcia after being substituted during the 0-0 draw against Bologna. Photograph: Ciro de Luca/Reuters

It was not all good news for the hosts at the Parc des Princes, however, as Kylian Mbappé limped off the pitch with a possible ankle injury in the first half. “It was a perfect game. We’re getting close to having what we want, players always connected, defending and attacking together,” said the PSG coach, Luis Enrique.

In Italy, an unstoppable second-half strike from Federico Dimarco gave Internazionale a 1-0 win at the bottom club, Empoli, restoring their three-point lead at the top of Serie A.

The victory leaves Inter on 15 points after five games, three ahead of Milan, who beat Verona on Saturday. Empoli remain rooted to the bottom of the table with no points and no goals.

Napoli are already seven points behind Inter after a 0-0 draw at Bologna. Victor Osimhen should have given Napoli the lead with 18 minutes remaining but he fired a penalty wide of the right post. The spot-kick had been awarded after the Bologna midfielder Riccardo Calafiori knocked the ball away with his wrist as he stumbled.

The coach, Rudi Garcia, who took over in June after the resignation of Luciano Spalletti, was jeered by Napoli fans when he substituted Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen.

Fiorentina kept pace with the top four as goals from Lucas Martínez Quarta and Giacomo Bonaventura secured them a 2-0 victory at winless Udinese. Atalanta, a point behind Fiorentina, won 2-0 at home against second-bottom Cagliari, with the former Everton winger Ademola Lookman and Mario Pasalic on target. Duván Zapata’s late header rescued a 1-1 draw for Torino at Roma, who had led through Romelu Lukaku’s second-half goal.

In the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen are level on points with the leaders, Bayern Munich, after beating newly promoted Heidenheim 4-1 at BayArena. Victor Boniface’s early opener for Leverkusen was cancelled out by Eren Dinkci in the second half, but Jonas Hofmann put the home side back in front and after Boniface had converted a penalty, Amine Adli completed the scoring.