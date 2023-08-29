Atlético Madrid scored four times in 13 second-half minutes to win 7-0 at Rayo Vallecano and move to second in La Liga. The visitors were 3-0 up inside 36 minutes as goals from Antoine Griezmann, Memphis Depay and Nahuel Molina in effect ended the game as a contest against Rayo, who had won their opening two games of the season.

Álvaro Morata scored twice as Diego Simeone’s side put their hosts to the sword in the final 20 minutes, with Ángel Correa and Marcos Llorente also on target to move Atlético two points behind Real Madrid at the top.

Elsewhere an 84th-minute penalty from Borja Mayoral earned a 1-0 win for Getafe at home to Alavés.

In Italy, Denzel Dumfries and Lautaro Martínez scored in the first half as Internazionale beat Cagliari 2-0 to maintain their 100% start to the Serie A season and move to third in the table. Last season’s Champions League runners-up took the lead after 21 minutes when Marcus Thuram slipped the ball through to Dumfries, who cleverly angled the ball across goal into the far corner.

Inter’s advantage was doubled when Martínez cut inside and rolled a cool finish beyond the goalkeeper Boris Radunovic to send Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari to their first defeat of the season.

Salernitana needed a goal in the 72nd minute from Boulaye Dia to rescue a point at home to Udinese to remain unbeaten after two games. Lazar Samardzic had earlier given the visitors the lead as they sought a first win of the campaign before the hosts hit back to snatch a point.