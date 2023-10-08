The Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal became La Liga’s youngest goalscorer at 16 years and 87 days old as the champions drew 2-2 at Granada.

Bryan Zaragoza had scored twice for the hosts in the first half to secure a surprise two-goal lead but Yamal struck from close range to get Barça back in the game before the break before the substitute Sergi Roberto scored late on to rescue a point.

Granada’s goalkeeper, André Ferreira, had made a string of saves to preserve his team’s advantage but Roberto equalised when he converted first time from Alejandro Balde’s cross in the 86th minute.

“When we see that a player can help the team, we give him the opportunity,” said Barça’s coach, Xavi Hernández. “Lamine is helping us a lot and making a difference. He scored an important goal.”

The draw leaves Barcelona third on 21 points, one point behind Girona and three adrift of Real Madrid.

Atlético Madrid are fourth on 19 points after Antoine Griezmann scored a late penalty to earn a 2-1 home win against Real Sociedad, in a match in which VAR was again under the spotlight.

The hosts dominated from the start and Samuel Lino opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a tidy finish after beating the offside trap following a brilliant long pass by Koke.

The visitors equalised through Oyarzabal after a 73rd-minute counterattack and Jan Oblak made two crucial saves to prevent them from taking the lead.

Atlético were given a lifeline when the referee spotted a handball by Real Sociedad’s Carlos Fernández in the 86th minute and Griezmann slotted home the penalty. The Real Sociedad players and coach, Imanol Alguacil, were furious, complaining vociferously to Montero because Fernández had his back to the play when Griezmann’s shot hit his arm.

In Germany, the Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman scored once in each half to lead the champions to a 3-0 home win against Freiburg on Sunday as they bounced back from their draw with RB Leipzig last week.

Goals from Coman and Leroy Sané in the first half put Bayern in the driving seat and the France international Coman scored again after the interval. Bayern are third on 17 points, two behind the leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who earlier beat Köln 3-0.

Kingsley Coman scores Bayern Munich’s third goal against Freiburg. Photograph: Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Coman opened his account with a sensational goal in the 12th minute after picking up the ball and charging down the right wing. The 27-year-old, almost at the sideline, looked set for a deep cross but instead floated the ball in off the far post from 25 metres out. Sané quickly doubled their lead in the 25th and had another effort ruled out after a VAR review.

The Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu tipped a shot by Leon Goretzka on to the crossbar in the 83rd minute but was beaten two minutes later when Coman’s deflected shot made it 3-0.

In Ligue 1, Montpellier’s home game against Clermont was abandoned in stoppage time after the visiting goalkeeper Mory Diaw was stunned by a firework.

The home side were leading 4-2 when a firecracker was thrown from the stands and landed and exploded near Diaw as he prepared to take a goalkick, leaving the Clermont player needing treatment. He was carried off the field on a stretcher before it was announced the game was called off.

Montpellier’s game against Clermont was abandoned after the visiting goalkeeper Mory Diaw was injured by a firecracker. Photograph: Pascal Guyot/AFP/Getty Images

Montpellier, seventh in Ligue 1, were heading towards victory as the game entered time added on, despite the 54th-minute dismissal of the defender Maxime Estève for two yellow-card offences.

Paris St Germain returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win at Rennes after Achraf Hakimi scored one goal and created another for Randal Kolo Muanito help them move up to third in Ligue 1.

In Serie A, Fiorentina’s Giacomo Bonaventura and Nicolas Gonzalez scored second-half goals to secure a 3-1 win at the champions Napoli after a Victor Osimhen penalty had got the hosts back in the contest.

Fiorentina, who opened the scoring through Josip Brekalo aftr seven minutes, leapfrogged Napoli into fourth spot, level on 17 points with third-placed Juventus, two points behind Internazionale and four adrift of the leaders Milan.

Napoli suffered their second league defeat of the season. “I am responsible for this defeat tonight,” Napoli’s coach Rudi Garcia told DAZN.

Roma striker Romelu Lukaku scored twice as they strolled to a 4-1 win at the bottom side Cagliari to take the pressure off José Mourinho.