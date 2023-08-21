Pedri and Ferran Torres scored late on to earn Barcelona a 2-0 victory over Cádiz – their first La Liga win of the season.

Cádiz goalkeeper Conan Ledesma showed great reflexes to stop two early strikes from 16-year-old forward Lamine Yamal, who was making his first start for Barcelona in place of the suspended Raphinha. The teenager became the youngest player to make a La Liga start in the 21st century.

Barça finally managed to break the deadlock in the 83rd minute, with Ilkay Gündogan finding Pedri ghosting through with a perfect pass and the midfielder steered the ball past the onrushing Ledesma with a gentle touch.

Substitute Torres took advantage of a counterattack to secure Barça the points as he raced on to a Robert Lewandowski header and scored with a tidy finish.

“It looked like the ball was not going to go in today and it did,” said manager Xavi Hernandez. “We predicted it was a day to keep a lot of possession and in the second half we were more patient, were better in positional play, took risks and a pass from Gündogan to Pedri gave us what we needed.”

In Italy, Juventus secured a comfortable 3-0 win at Udinese on Sunday, while late goals from Pontus Almqvist and Federico Di Francesco gave Lecce a 2-1 comeback win over last season’s runners-up Lazio.

Juventus made a blistering start at Stadio Friuli, racing into the lead in the second minute after Dusan Vlahovic intercepted a stray pass and set up Federico Chiesa, who drilled home a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Vlahovic added a penalty and Adrien Rabiot scored a third with a bullet header before the break.

Federico Chiesa (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal for Juventus at Udinese. Photograph: Gabriele Menis/EPA

Lazio captain Ciro Immobile marked his eighth season at the club by netting the opener in the 26th minute, as he met Luis Alberto’s cross with a sliding finish to dink the ball over the onrushing Lecce goalkeeper.

In the second half, Lecce turned the match on its head, with Almqvist’s half-volley levelling the game in the 85th before Di Francesco fired home the winner in the 87th minute.

Roma’s Andrea Belotti scored twice to earn José Mourinho’s side a 2-2 draw at home to Salernitana. The Italy striker put Roma ahead after 17 minutes before veteran midfielder Antonio Candreva struck either side of half-time to stun the hosts. But new signing Leandro Paredes teed up Belotti for his second with eight minutes remaining.

Atalanta’s new signing Charles De Ketelaere scored as they won 2-0 away to Sassuolo.

skip past newsletter promotion Sign up to Football Daily Kick off your evenings with the Guardian’s take on the world of football “,”newsletterId”:”the-fiver”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you Football Daily every weekday”}” clientOnly> Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. after newsletter promotion

In France, former Liverpool player Takumi Minamino scored the opening two goals as Monaco won 3-0 at home against Racing Strasbourg to keep up a 100% start to the new Ligue 1 campaign.

Minamino, who joined Monaco from the Reds last year, fired home from well outside the Strasbourg box for the opening goal in the 20th minute, then headed home a curling cross from Caio Henrique 16 minutes later. Skipper Wissam Ben Yedder added the third in the second half.

Brest are the only other side with a maximum six points after the second round of matches. They followed last weekend’s win over Lens with an away victory at promoted Le Havre. Central defender Lilian Brassier headed the winner in a 2-1 triumph.

Lille moved to four points with a 2-0 home win over Nantes, with goals from Jonathan David after the hour mark and Adam Ounas in stoppage-time.

Reims won their first points in a 2-0 home success over Clermont, with Marshall Munetsi scoring in the 17th minute and Mohamed Daramy netting his first goal for his new club late in the game after arriving from Ajax this month.

Lens, who were runners-up last season, got their first home game of the season off to the perfect start when full-back Deiver Machado fired home through a crowd of players after three minutes against Rennes, but the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Rennes equalised when Benjamin Bourigeaud scored a second-half penalty against his former club.

Nice went ahead at Lorient through Evann Guessand in the 64th minute but their lead lasted less than a quarter-hour as Siriné Doucouré equalised. Both sides have now drawn their opening two games of the season.