

© Reuters



Investing.com – European stock markets traded in a mixed fashion Monday, with risk appetite subdued at the start of a week that includes the release of key inflation data from the U.S., Japan and China.

At 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT), the in Germany traded 0.1% higher, while the in France traded down 0.1% and the in the U.K. fell 0.3%.

Inflation data in focus this week

European equities retreated last week as investors reined in expectations of early interest rate cuts this year, primarily by the U.S. Federal Reserve, but also from the likes of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

This change in tone was bolstered by a surprise jump in U.S. as well as jumping to 2.9% in December from 2.4% in November, supporting the European Central Bank’s case to keep interest rates at record highs for some time.

There is more inflation data from and to digest this week, but the main event will be Thursday’s U.S. , with prices seen rising by just 0.2% month-on-month, an annual rise of 3.2%.

Whatever the result, it will likely again shift expectations over where the is heading in terms of interest rate movements.

Back in Europe, rose less than expected in November, climbing by just 0.3% month-on-month, instead of the 1% expected, which represented a minor rebound from last month’s revised 3.8% slump.

Airbus benefits from Boeing’s problems

In the corporate sector, Airbus (EPA:) stock rose 1% following the woes of rival plane manufacturer Boeing (NYSE:), as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered the temporary grounding of some of its 737 MAX 9 jets in the wake of a door tearing off an Alaska Airlines jet on Friday.

The new earnings season starts later this week, with the major U.S. banks, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:), Bank of America (NYSE:) and Citigroup (NYSE:), due to report fourth quarter and full-year results on Friday.

Crude retreats after Saudi Arabia cuts prices

Oil prices fell Monday after Saudi Arabia slashed the prices of its Asian crude exports to over two-year lows, adding to the current narrative that global demand remains weak.

By 03:05 ET, the futures traded 1.2% lower at $72.96 a barrel, while the contract dropped 1% to $77.97 a barrel.

Major crude exporter Saudi Arabia on Sunday cut the February official selling price of its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia to the lowest level in 27 months.

Yet, despite these worries over global economic activity, both benchmarks climbed more than 2% last week on rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following attacks by Yemeni Houthis on ships in the Red Sea, prompting disruptions in shipping activity in the region.

Additionally, fell 0.7% to $2,036.05/oz, while traded 0.1% lower at 1.0939.