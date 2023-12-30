The operator said it was “extremely sorry” after the disruption left thousands of people stranded at St Pancras International station not knowing what to do next.

The flooding is believed to have been caused by a burst pipe feeding the tunnel’s fire safety system, a water company said.

Footage shot in the tunnel showed water gushing from a pipe.

Eurostar has now cancelled all trains to and from London on Saturday.

A thronging London St Pancras on Saturday morning saw emotional travellers sitting on suitcases, as people could be heard frantically trying to find alternative routes to their destinations.

Flooding in the tunnel near Ebbsfleet International station (Southeastern Railway/PA)

One disgruntled traveller said she “freaked out” when cancellations were announced, and has “nowhere to stay” while she waits for trains to restart.

A man, presumed to be a taxi driver, was also seen wondering around the station clutching an iPad which said “taxi to Paris”.

Brits have also been left “stranded” in mainland Europe by the problem.

Water company Southern Water said it believed the flood was caused by a “fire control system and not a Thames Water pipe”.

Some railway tunnels, including the Channel Tunnel, have water systems installed as a fire safety measure.

“We have a technician on the way to offer support to control the flow of water,” a statement added.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and offer support where needed.”

A video from Southeastern railway showed water gushing from a pipe into the tunnel.

A full Eurostar train will hold “nearly 900 passengers” according to the firm’s website, meaning as many as 36,000 people could be affected after all 41 services were cancelled.

Engineers working on the tunnel said water levels are reducing, but warned the volume of water in the tunnel is “unprecedented”.

Images captured from the Ebbsfleet entrance to the tunnel show water tankers working at the site.

A Eurostar spokesperson said: “Flooding in the tunnels between St Pancras international and Ebbsfleet has not improved and train services are unable to operate.

Engineers working at the entrance to the flooded tunnel near Ebbsfleet (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Eurostar has therefore had to take the unfortunate decision to cancel all services for the rest of the day. This is a total of 41 trains.

“Eurostar is extremely sorry for the unforeseen issues affecting customers today but safety remains our number one priority.

“We understand this is a vital time to get home at the end of the festive season and ahead of New Year and we are supporting customers in stations.”

Network Rail is continuing to keep Eurostar updated regarding how the situation continues to evolve ahead of tomorrow. We will be in direct contact with customers due to travel to keep them updated.

The flooding is also disrupting Southeastern Railway trains which run on the route, the operator said.

A Met Office spokesperson told the PA news agency the problem was unlikely to have been caused by bad weather because there had been “no heavy rain overnight or in the area”.

Passengers sit on the floor of the concourse (James Manning/PA)

Ebbsfleet International, which is on the other side of the flooded tunnel from London, used to be served by Eurostar, but no international trains have stopped since March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two newlyweds visiting from New York said their plans to spend New Year’s Eve at Disneyland Paris have been “ruined” by the Eurostar travel chaos.

Nicole Carrera, 29, and her husband Christopher, 31, were due to catch a train from London St Pancras International to Paris on Saturday morning.

They have had to rebook for a 2.30pm outbound train on Sunday, scuppering their plans to spend New Year’s Eve at the theme park and leaving them out of pocked for a non-refundable hotel booked in Paris for Saturday evening.

Ms Carrera, who works for cosmetics firm L’Oréal, told the PA news agency: “We’ve been in London since Wednesday and we wanted to leave today because we were actually supposed to go to Disney Paris tomorrow for New Year’s Eve.

“So obviously those plans our ruined because now we won’t get into Paris tomorrow until about 6pm.”

Tourist Nicole Carrera (Lucas Cumiskey/PA)

A spokesperson for HS1, which runs the network, said: “Engineers have been working throughout the night to remove the water and continue to do so.

“Pumps and tankers are on site and water levels are reducing but the volume of water in the tunnel is unprecedented.

“We understand how frustrating this is for passengers and apologise for the inconvenience caused at such an important time of the year. We are doing everything to restore services but this will take some time and advise all passengers to check with their operator before travelling.”

Christina David, 25, and Georgina Benyamin, 26, from Sydney, have been travelling in Europe for about three weeks and their planned final stop is Paris, where they hope to spend New Year’s Eve and day before flying home on January 7.

They were supposed to catch the 7.30am train from London St Pancras International to Paris and “freaked out” when they were told it was cancelled.

Ms Benyamin said: “Now we have to book a hotel to stay for the night here”, as Ms David added: “We’ve got nowhere to stay”.

Ms David said: “We paid for an expensive hotel with an Eiffel Tower view.” Ms Benyamin added: “We travelled Europe on a budget and then like once we hit New Year’s we’re going to go hard, watch Paris light up, I don’t think that’s going to happen… I’m going to cry.”

A tanker arrives at the scene near Ebbsfleet where a tunnel has flooded (Gareth Fuller/PA)

She said she felt “frustrated, angry, sad.” Ms David added: “There were lots of people crying… we don’t know where to go, we have nowhere to stay.”

Ms Benyamin said their “New Year’s plans are cancelled.”

Elsewhere, there was major disruption to Thameslink services through London and across the South East due to “a shortage of train crew” which will continue into Sunday, the operator said.

Matthew Hulls, 40, from Colchester, was “devastated” and forced to head home after a surprise trip to Cologne for his partner was cancelled because of flooding disruption to Eurostar trains.

The railway worker had booked his partner a VIP ticket to a hockey game in Cologne city centre on New Year’s Eve.

“My partner and I are big ice hockey fans of the local team and I’d purchased VIP tickets as a surprise for her, so pretty devastated,” he told the PA news agency.

“I had to work over Christmas, so had some special plans to compensate for that with my partner, but now it’ll be attempts to get refunds, if at all possible, and claims through my insurer, not about the money, devastated to be missing out on what we had planned.”

Mr Hulls arrived at St Pancras International on Saturday and was due to catch the 9.01 service to Brussels to get a connecting train to Cologne.

He said: “Disgraceful, the next available train to Brussels wasn’t until Monday morning when I looked at 7.30 this morning, so many people trying to get home are now stranded.”

The Met Office has warned there could also be disruption to domestic journeys this weekend, as windy conditions sweep across the UK.

A warning for rain and snow has been issued for much of Scotland.