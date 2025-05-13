The first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 began in Switzerland’s Basel on Tuesday, May 13. A total of 37 countries are performing in the two-part semi-finals, with the next one scheduled for Thursday, May 15. According to BBC, the top 10 countries from each of the two semi-finals will reach the Eurovision Grand Final, which will take place on Saturday, May 17.

In the highly-anticipated finals, a total of 26 countries will perform, looking forward to the Eurovision 2025 champion. Among these are the Big Five nations — France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Spain. They already have a guaranteed spot in the finals. Apart from them, host country Switzerland is also up in competition due to Nemo’s victory during last year’s event.

Eurovision 2025: First semi-final order

As per the official details, the running order for the first semi-finals is as follows:



1. RÓA (VÆB, Iceland)

2. GAJA (Justyna Steczkowska, Poland)

3. How Much Time Do We Have Left (Klemen, Slovenia)

4. Espresso Macchiato (Tommy Cash, Estonia)

ESA DIVA (Melody, Spain)

5. Bird of Pray (Ziferblat, Ukraine)

6. Bara Bada Bastu (KAJ, Sweden)

7. Deslocado (NAPA, Portugal)

8. Lighter (Kyle Alessandro, Norway)

9. Strobe Lights (Red Sebastian, Belgium)

Volevo Essere Un Duro (Lucio Corsi, Italy)

10. Run With U (Mamagama, Azerbaijan)

11. Tutta L’Italia (Gabry Ponte, San Marino)

12. Zjerm (Shkodra Elektronike, Albania)

13. C’est La Vie (Claude, Netherlands)

14. Poison Cake (Marko Bošnjak, Croatia)

Voyage (Zoë Më, Switzerland)

15. Shh (Theo Evan, Cyprus)

Eurovision 2025: First semi-final schedule

The first semi-finals went underway at 8 PM (local time) on May 13. It is on iPlayer and BBC One as well as Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. Three among them (Italy, Spain and Switzerland) are automatically qualified for the finals round.

Eurovision 2025: Second Semi-Final order

The second semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be from 8 PM onwards on May 15.

The running order is as follows:



1. Milkshake Man (Go-Jo, Australia)

2. Dobrodošli (Nina Žižić, Montenegro)

3. Laika Party (EMMY, Ireland)

4. Bur Man Laimi (Tautumeitas, Latvia)

5. SURVIVOR (PARG, Armenia)

6. Wasted Love (JJ, Austria)

What The Hell Just Happened? (Remember Monday, UK)

7. Asteromáta (Klavdia, Greece)

8. Tavo Akys (Katarsis, Lithuania)

9. SERVING (Miriana Conte, Malta)

10. Freedom (Mariam Shengelia, Georgia)

maman (Louane, France)

11. Hallucination (Sissal, Denmark)

12. Kiss Kiss Goodbye (ADONXS, Czechia)

13. La Poupée Monte Le Son (Laura Thorn, Luxembourg)

14. New Day Will Rise (Yuval Raphael, Israel)

Baller (Abor & Tynna, Germany)

15. Mila (Princ, Serbia)

16. ICH KOMME (Erika Vikman, Finland)

Out of these, three countries (France, Germany and the UK) have already made it to the finals.

In recent times, there have been multiple protests regarding Israel’s participation. From the country, Yuval Raphael, who is a survivor of the October 7, 2023 attack, is scheduled to sing.

FAQs



1. Who are the presenters for the semi-finals of Eurovision 2025?

Eurovision experts Rylan and Scott Mills are doing commentary for the semi-finals.

2. Who are the hosts for Eurovision Song Contest 2025?

In the finals, hosts Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer will present the event.

