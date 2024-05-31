Eurozone inflation rises to 2.6% Newsflash: inflation across the eurozone has picked up this month, showing that the squeeze on households is not over. The annual inflation rate across the eurozone is expected to be 2.6% in May, statistics body Eurostat reports, up from 2.4% in April, driven by rising prices in the services sector. Economists had expected a smaller rise in inflation, to 2.5%. That takes CPI inflation away from the European Central Bank’s 2% target, just as investors anticipate an interest rate cut by the ECB next week. According to Eurostat, services inflation rose to 4.1% in May, up from 3.7% in April, while food, alcohol & tobacco inflation slowed to 2.6% (from 2.8% in April). Non-energy industrial goods prises rose by 0.8% per year (down from 0.9%), and there was a small increase in energy prices (up 0.3% year-on-year, compared with -0.6% in April). This follows a pick-up in inflation in Germany yesterday (to 2.8%), and in France this morning (to 2.7%), both on an EU-harmonised basis. Share

Back in the UK, new rules to prevent finance firms making false or misleading claims about the environmental impact of their products have come into effect. The Financial Conduct Authority's anti-greenwashing rules came into force this morning, and experts predict they could have a substantial impact on the industry. The FCA is hoping the new rules will protect consumers from misleading sustainability claims. The rules could have a far-reaching impact on banks. Clare Wiles, a managing associate in Linklaters' financial regulation team, predicts they will "capture a huge range of communications" within the finance industry. More here.

May's jump in inflation is a "headache" for the European Central Bank, says Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at global financial services firm Ebury: "While we still expect the bank to follow through with a 25 basis point rate cut at its June meeting next week, we are now likely to see a relatively less dovish set of communications that both flag disquiet over inflation, while hinting no immediate rush to ease policy again.

"Swap markets continue to heavily price in a June rate reduction, but are now not fully pricing in a second cut in the ECB's deposit rate until December."

Eurozone inflation is proving stickier than expected, comments Richard Flax, chief investment officer at wealth manager Moneyfarm. "Eurozone inflation rose to 2.6% in May, coming in above the predicted 2.5% and higher than April's 2.4% growth. This development poses a challenge for the ECB, which is on the brink of reducing rates next week. Additionally, core annual inflation rose in May, raising concerns that it may stabilise around 3% rather than 2% in the coming months. Although this situation might not alter the ECB's plans for June, future data trends could prompt a reassessment.

"The challenge here for the ECB is that reaching the last mile target inflation rate of 2% may prove more arduous than anticipated."

Jane Croft Vodafone has completed the disposal of its Spanish operations to Zegona Communications for €4.1bn in cash and €900m in the form of redeemable preference shares. The telecoms giant has been undergoing a transformation programme under new chief executive Margherita Della Valle, who has sought to simplify the group and taken action in three underperforming markets where Vodafone's returns were below the cost of capital. The disposal of the Spanish division, which was announced last October but needed to go through regulatory approvals, is part of Vodafone's turnaround which also includes a sale of its operations in Italy and a proposed merger with CK Hutchison's Three in the UK which is currently being considered by the Competition and Markets Authority(CMA), the anti-trust regulator.

ING: they won't like these eurozone inflation figures at the ECB… With the European Central Bank on the eve of deciding on a historic interest rate cut, today's rise in eurozone inflation adds to doubts about the future path of inflation. So says Bert Colijn, senior economist for the eurozone at ING, who explains that May's inflation report shows that "the final throws" of getting inflation back to target are not necessarily easy. This means that next week's ECB meeting may not mark the start of a traditional cutting cycle, even if borrowing costs are cut, as expected. Colijn writes: While many forward-looking indicators remain benign, a hot labour market, continued supply chain disturbances, and a recovery of purchasing power will make for an interesting debate at the ECB governing council as they decide on the path of monetary policy from here on in.

Core inflation seems set to decelerate again, but the question is at what pace? Services inflation remains elevated for now but forward-looking indicators do gradually move in the right direction. Still, we expect services inflation to trend around 3.5% towards the end of the year, well above target. If goods demand returns on the back of higher real wage growth, goods inflation could accelerate somewhat again towards the end of the year as supply chain problems still modestly curb supply. Updated at 05.42 EDT

This rise in eurozone inflation will make for a "more interesting" European Central Bank policy meeting next week, says Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz. He still expects a rate cut on Thursday, though. Both headline and core CPI annual #inflation for the Eurozone rose in May, and to levels that are higher than the consensus forecasts.

Headline came in at 2.6%, up from 2.4% in April and above the 2.5% consensus.

Core rose to 2.9%.

These numbers will make for a more interesting… — Mohamed A. El-Erian (@elerianm) May 31, 2024

Core eurozone inflation up to 2.9% Core inflation across the eurozone has also risen, which may cause some frowns at the European Central Bank. Inflation, stripping out energy, food, alcohol & tobacco, is estimated to have risen to 2.9% this month, reversing the drop to 2.7% seen in April.

This is the first rise in eurozone inflation this year. Having ended 2023 at 2.9%, inflation eased in January (2.8%), February (2.6%) and March (2.4%), before holding steady in April.

UK mortgage approvals dip but lending jumps Just in: UK lenders approved fewer new mortgages than expected last month, but there's been a pick-up in the amount borrowed to fund a house move. New Bank of England data shows there were 61,100 mortgage approvals for house purchases in April, down on March's 61,300, and below forecasts for a rise to 61,500. However, mortgage borrowing rose last month; people borrowed £2.4bn of mortgage debt in April, compared to £0.5bn in March. (mortgage approvals are an indicator of future borrowing). The remortgaging market also cooled: Net approvals for remortgaging (with a different lender) decreased to 29,900, from 33,500, which suggests higher mortgage rates deterred people from shifting to new deals. UK mortgage approvals to April Photograph: Bank of England The 'effective' interest rate – the actual interest paid – on newly drawn mortgages increased slightly by 1 basis point, to 4.74% in April. The rate on the outstanding stock of mortgages increased by 7 basis points, to 3.57% in April. As the effective interest rate on newly drawn mortgages inc'd by 1 basis point, to 4.74% in April 24. Net approvals for house purchases remained fairly steady only reducing by 200 to 61,100 in April. @bankofengland pic.twitter.com/ze2pyPyYUf — Emma Fildes (@emmafildes) May 31, 2024 Updated at 05.08 EDT

Last night, Saudi Arabia announced plans to raise £9bn more capital by selling shares in its national oil company Saudi Aramco. Saudi Arabia will hold a secondary public offering of 1.545 billion Aramco shares, or 0.64% of shares in issue. It is aiming for a price between 26.70 riyal (£5.60) and 29.00 riyal (£6) per share, with most of the shares going to institutional investors. It will launch on Sunday, and should be concluded by next Friday. Bill Blain, strategist at Wind Shift Capital, says the capital is being raised "at a fascinating time", given recent illness suffered by Saudi Arabia's King, Salman bin Abdulaziz. Blain writes: In the next few weeks its inevitable that Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) will become King of Saudi Arabia. His ambition is to firmly establish Saudi as the undisputed leading power in the Middle East, levering that into global power.

Saudis' economic strength is oil. It's using its wealth to innovate a diversified tech led economy. Although some of the projects at the core of the reinvention of Saudi have already been scaled back due to escalating costs, and its purchase of global sports franchises is generally misunderstood, the plan is to fuel the economy with plentiful investment by the state SWF, The Public Investment Fund. As such, that's a pretty effective use of the state's wealth.

Flutter shifts to New York, leaves CFO behind It's all change at betting group Flutter this morning. Flutter, which owns FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, and Betfair, has completed the migration of its primary stock market listing to New York, from London. Peter Jackson, CEO of Flutter Entertainment, says: "Today marks an important milestone in the evolution of Flutter with the commencement of our primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

This closely follows the recent move of our operational headquarters to New York, with both reflecting the increasing importance of the US sports betting and iGaming market to our business. We have a fantastic position in the US, with FanDuel the clear number one operator, and we look forward to this next step on our journey." But CFO Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson won't be sharing this journey. Flutter's board have decided it's "in the Company's best interests" him to step down from his role as Group CFO and Executive Director. Edgecliffe-Johnson was concerned about his ability to spend the "extensive executive management time" in the United States that is now needed, due to family commitments in the UK. So he's being replaced by Rob Coldrake, currently CFO of Flutter International, with immediate effect.

The JD Sport Boxing day sale on Oxford Street – recent trading has been less frantic Photograph: Jill Mead/The Guardian In the City, shares in sport and fashion retailer JD Sports have dropped almost 8% in early trading, after it reported a drop in UK sales in the last quarter. JD has told shareholders that like-for-like sales in the UK are down 6.4% in the 13 weeks to 4 May, which it says is due to "continued promotional discipline" (ie, not cutting prices much) and "tough" comparable sales a year ago. It says: The UK therefore held back the JD fascia overall, although LFL sales growth was achieved in our complementary fascias in North America and in our Sporting Goods fascias. JD's results (delayed by a couple of days) also show a 66% jump in pre-tax profits for the last financial year (to 3 February), and revenues up 4.1%, which it calls "strategic progress in a challenging market". CEO Régis Schultz says: We have started the new financial year with Q1 in line with our expectations in a volatile market and we are on track to deliver our profit guidance for the full year.

UK house prices: what the experts say Karen Noye, mortgage expert at wealth manager Quilter, says the UK housing market is showing “considerable resilience” in the face of tough economic conditions, and the affordability squeeze. This is likely in part due to the annual spring bounce as more buyers come to market making it more competitive. However, on an annual basis, prices have increased by 1.3%. The slight uptick suggests some stability, albeit under challenging conditions.

“Nationwide’s data reflects a modestly positive trend, but the housing market remains very unpredictable and the growth in house prices is modest. Monthly property transactions have been lower than expected, indicating a cautious market but this is no surprise given the stress the nation’s finances have been under.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, says house prices do not feel poised to rally: High supply is keeping a lid on prices and stubborn services inflation means swap rates are rising and mortgages starting with a '3' feel some way off.

Asking prices still need to reflect the fact that buyers currently have tighter budgets and more choice. The general election is unlikely to impact mainstream property markets and if buyers want to know what prices will do next, the next inflation reading rather than the political manifestoes is the best place to start." Iain McKenzie, CEO of The Guild of Property Professionals, says house prices across the country are in "a state of flux": "This is undoubtedly still a good time to market your property, but it is always worth speaking to an estate agent with a good understanding of prices in your area. While house price figures are useful for giving a top-level overview, they do not give you the granular detail that you might need to get the most out of your sale.

Asking prices still need to reflect the fact that buyers currently have tighter budgets and more choice. The general election is unlikely to impact mainstream property markets and if buyers want to know what prices will do next, the next inflation reading rather than the political manifestoes is the best place to start.” Iain McKenzie, CEO of The Guild of Property Professionals, says house prices across the country are in “a state of flux”: “This is undoubtedly still a good time to market your property, but it is always worth speaking to an estate agent with a good understanding of prices in your area. While house price figures are useful for giving a top-level overview, they do not give you the granular detail that you might need to get the most out of your sale.

"Inflation came in higher than expected this month, which makes it increasingly unlikely that the Bank of England will lower interest rates in June.

"For the time being, people on tracker mortgages will face higher repayments and crucially for buyers it also means that some of the most attractive mortgage offers will be slower to return to the market.

Nationwide: General elections don't disrupt house prices Nationwide have also dug into their data, and found that past general elections do not appear to have generated volatility in house prices or resulted in a significant change in house price trends. Average house prices have been indexed, to equal 100 in the election months in each of the years shown Photograph: Nationwide Their chief economist Robert Gardner says: "On the whole, prevailing trends have been maintained just before, during and after UK general elections. Broader economic trends appear to dominate any immediate election-related impacts.

CMA starts investigation into Nationwide/Virgin takeover It's a busy morning for Nationwide Building Society. As well as their latest house price data, we've also just learned that the UK's competition authorities have launched a merger inquiry into its £2.9bn takeover of rival Virgin Money. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says it is considering whether the deal – the biggest since the financial crisis – would lead to a substantial lessening of competition within the UK banking sector. The CMA is seeking views from interested parties, by 14 June (details here). Last week, Virgin Money shareholders have voted in favour of Nationwide's offer, despite one investor claiming the takeover was "likely to sell shareholders very short". As well as the shareholder vote, the deal still needs formal approval from City regulators the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority, as well as signoff from the CMA. We've launched our investigation into Nationwide Building Society's potential acquisition of Virgin Money. More: https://t.co/RJNnSHw5vY — Competition & Markets Authority (@CMAgovUK) May 31, 2024 Updated at 02.29 EDT