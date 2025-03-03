(Reuters) – Franco-British satellite operator Eutelsat is committed to delivering services to strengthen Europe’s autonomy in space-based connectivity as it continues to supply internet access to war-torn Ukraine, it said on Monday.

“We have deployed and continue to operate hundreds of terminals across Ukraine and the Black Sea, reinforcing Europe’s commitment to Ukraine’s digital resilience,” a Eutelsat spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Eutelsat’s shares soared 31% by 1347 GMT amid a wider rally of Europe’s defence stocks, as investors bet on prospects of rising European demand for its OneWeb satellites.

