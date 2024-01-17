AutomotiveTechnology

Reuters was first to report that Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast aims to increase its free float, or shares available to the public for trading, to 10% to 20% by the end of this year from roughly 2% currently.

Market Impact

A larger free float could lessen the intense volatility in the company’s stock, which has tumbled since a splashy debut on the Nasdaq in August, when shares surged more than 255%, notching a market value of roughly $85 billion. It is now valued at nearly $16 billion. VinFast, which is yet to make a profit, entered the EV market as car prices were under pressure, led by cuts at market leader Tesla (TSLA.O) and Chinese companies including BYD (002594.SZ).