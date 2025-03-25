Medically important scorpions in Panama belong to the Tityus and Centruroides genus, including species such as Tityus (Atreus) sp., T. championi, T. festae, C. bicolor, and C. limbatus, which can cause blood chemistry alterations. Therefore, obtaining data through experimental models is crucial for understanding scorpion envenomation. Five scorpion venoms were individually inoculated intravenously into mice (CD-1 strain;18 to 20 g) at doses ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 LD50 for each scorpion venom. The control group received only a 0.9% sodium chloride solution. Blood samples were obtained by intracardiac puncture and were analyzed at times from 5, 15, 30 minutes, 1, 3, and 24 h. Serum glucose, amylase, CK, CK-MB, creatinine, urea nitrogen, sodium, and potassium levels were determined. It was found that Panamanian scorpion venoms can cause pancreatic damage, as indicated by an increase in glucose and amylase levels, as well as cardiac and muscle damage, as indicated by an increase in the blood concentration of CK and CK-MB enzymes. The renal function could also be affected by the increase in creatinine and urea nitrogen. Concerning electrolyte levels, only sodium showed an increase compared to the control, but potassium showed a decrease in concentration levels. These findings could contribute to the efficient management of scorpionism in Panama’s emergency health services.

