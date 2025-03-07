The Edmonton Oilers needed a confidence boost and got one in thrilling fashion against the Montreal Canadiens.

Evan Bouchard scored in overtime and had an assist in regulation as Edmonton earned a key 3-2 victory over the Habs on Thursday. The Oilers had lost six of their previous seven games, while Montreal has been on fire, coming into the contest riding a five-game winning streak.

“It was definitely a good feeling,” Bouchard said. “We needed to get a win to get back in the win column. That was a big one for myself and the team.”

Leon Draisaitl scored his league-leading 46th goal and added an assist for the Oilers (36-22-4). Corey Perry also scored and Connor McDavid had a pair of assists.

“If you’re letting in two goals or less in a game, the chances are that you’re going to win it,” said Bouchard. “Playing (good) defence, the biggest thing we were missing the past six or seven games, that was a big one for us.”

After a scoreless third period, Edmonton put the game away with just 6.9 seconds remaining in overtime as McDavid circled the zone before sending a saucer pass to a hard-charging Bouchard, who beat Habs goalie Sam Montembeault for his 11th goal of the season.

McDavid has factored in on eight of the Oilers’ 10 overtime goals this season.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said he hopes that this win gets the team out of its recent funk.

“I think that’s guys feeling tight, guys not feeling confident,” he said. “When things aren’t going well and you’re losing games, the execution lacks. I think we’re in the right direction right now.”

Stuart Skinner was one of those in need of some fuzzy feelings and looked sharp in net with 26 saves.

“It felt fantastic. I haven’t gotten a win in a while, obviously, so Bouch putting that puck in the net … I was extremely happy,” said Skinner. “I’ve got to realize that that’s an everyday thing for me, showing up that way and being able to play those types of games.

“I’ve got that in me to continue for the rest of the year and going into playoffs.”

Recently acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins, forward Max Jones had a strong debut, recording his first assist of the season as an Oiler on a pretty stretch pass that helped set up Perry’s goal.

“I felt good. My game feels like it’s in a good spot. I just felt like I was playing like I was free out there,” Jones said. “I just came in even-keeled and tried to be smiling and happy and bringing everything I’ve got every shift.”

Edmonton also got physical forward Trent Frederic in the deal with Boston, but he is recovering from an injury.

Reports were swirling before the game that the Oilers had acquired defenceman Jake Walman from the San Jose Sharks in a pre-Trade Deadline Day deal, only awaiting a post-game roster move to make it official.