



Evening recap

Yasmine El-Sabawi

Fri, 03/07/2025 – 23:45



Here are the day’s key developments:

– A high-level Hamas delegation was in Cairo Friday to advance efforts to prolong the fragile ceasefire in Gaza, which has largely paused hostilities with Israel, two senior Hamas officials said.

– Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer “lashed out” at US captive envoy Adam Boehler during a phone call on Tuesday over his direct meeting with a Hamas delegation, a western official told the Times of Israel.

– Hamas released on Friday a video of an Israeli captive soldier seen alive and addressing his family after identifying himself. In the footage, which is believed to have been shot last week, Matan Angrest is heard urging Israeli authorities to implement the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

– The leader of Yemen’s Houthis warned Israel on Friday that if aid isn’t allowed back into Gaza within four days, the group will resume its naval operations in the Mandab Strait and Red Sea.

– Palestinian aid groups and their international counterparts working in the West Bank and Gaza released a joint statement on Friday calling Israel’s blocking of aid into Gaza “a reckless escalation and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law”, and that it is only a “matter of will” for Israel to re-open the crossings to trucks again.

– Nearly 90,000 Muslim worshippers gathered at al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City for the first Friday prayers of Ramadan, according to the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, as reported by Wafa news agency. Israeli forces were heavily deployed at military checkpoints leading to the mosque, preventing many West Bank worshippers from entering and conducting extensive ID checks.

– Israeli jets carried out a bombing raid late on Friday local time in the vicinity of al-Hamdaniyeh in southern Lebanon, reportedly targeting Hezbollah’s weapons depots.