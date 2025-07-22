Growing up in Hawaii, Dylan DiMarchi was a sailor. And he watched as the weather shifted throughout his childhood, and adolescence.

“I’ve been sailing for two decades now, and noticing patterns in the weather is our main job as sailors,” he said. “There are definitely changes in certain venues. Like, in my home venue [on Oahu] Kāneʻohe, we’ve seen wind directions and strength definitely and measurably change over the last two decades. While it’s hard to know exactly what dynamics are leading to that change on that island in the Pacific, it’s really important we spend a lot of time looking at weather models.”

DiMarchi has spent much of his life thinking about weather—his experience sailing is connected to his life as an entrepreneur, as cofounder and CEO of Eventual, a startup helping insurance carriers and homeowners predict climate-driven pricing changes. Founded in 2023 by DiMarchi and Youssef Doss, Eventual built a model—based on historical and current data from 20 million homes and 150,000 commercial properties—that estimates how insurance prices on homes in the U.S. will change in the coming years.

“We’re focused on not just solving insurance generally, but on a relatively new stress—this unpredictability and timing problem.” said DiMarchi. “Many of our customers have seen premiums, often unexpectedly, increase 50% to 100% over the last three or four years, which is wild to say out loud.”

Now, Eventual has raised a $7.5 million seed round led by AlleyCorp and Upfront Ventures, the company exclusively told Fortune.

“Over time, we see this being useful for every homeowner in America,” Luc Ryan-Schreiber, AlleyCorp investor, added via email. “Anyone who owns property should have access to this sort of long-term predictability, as insurance pricing has suddenly become one of the most urgent financial problems in real estate today.”

Eventual’s new key product is called Premium Lock, an AI model predicting how insurance prices will evolve for any given U.S. property as far ahead as five years in the future. Right now, it’s available nationwide. Eventual solves “the rollercoaster ride of property insurance premiums,” said Yoon Lee, founder at Connecticut-based real estate company RoomUnity.

“When you own multiple properties, getting a clear picture of your expenses is super important for planning,” Lee said via email. “Insurance companies base their premiums on replacement cost, which is highly exposed to increases in construction material and labor inflation. Eventual is a smart way to hedge against that risk; it effectively caps how much our premium can go up for a set period. This kind of predictability is invaluable for our financial planning.”

At a time when the Trump White House has been rolling back policies designed to address climate change, DiMarchi says it’s important to think about the far-off future as much as the near-term.

“We are climate pragmatists,” DiMarchi told Fortune. “You can’t just live your life decades out, working on mitigation. You also need to react to the near-term, on a one, two, or five-year time horizon. So, we think that’s our role in this whole universe—building financial resilience against a financial problem that’s a result of climate change.”