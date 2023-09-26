Yes, that rendering includes chilled champagne storage under the hood where an engine used to be. What else would you expect within a Land Rover Defender EV conversion coming our way from Everrati and superyacht designers Bannenberg & Rowell? While this is not the first all-electric Defender conversion we’ve seen, it’s certainly the first designed to be stored aboard a yacht. Yeah… you read that right.

Everrati Automotive Ltd. is a UK-based restoration company that specializes in giving classic cars from the combustion era a second life without emissions, blending the styling of the past with the technology of an all-electric future.

These specialists currently design, develop, and build each and every one of the company’s unique electric vehicle conversions at its facility in England, though a US expansion is currently in the works to meet its growing customer demand.

Currently, Everrati develops and delivers electric versions of classics like the Land Rover Series IIA, Land Rover Defender, and, most recently, a Porsche 911 ST. Simultaneously, we’ve covered the growing world of all-electric yachts, some of which may have been inspired in some way by the designs of Dickie Bannenberg and Simon Rowell. The two were leaders of a design firm that evolved out of the studio established by Jon Bannenberg, the universally acknowledged father of modern yacht design.

Today, Everrati announced it has teamed up with Bannenberg & Rowell as well as superyacht broker Edmiston to develop a unique Land Rover Defender EV conversion designed specifically to be parked and transported as a shore tender on your yacht.

Everrati introduces Land Rover “Shore Tender” EV

Right now, it appears the EV conversion of the Land Rover Defender, complete with a champagne chiller in the frunk, remains a rendering for now, but it will soon be a deliverable option to customers who are not only wealthy enough to buy the EV conversion but also own a yacht on which to store it.

Better yet, Everrati says the bespoke Shore Tender Defenders can be commissioned as a pair, enabling future owners to “share the adventure experience of driving two vehicles at awe-inspiring global destinations.” I mean, if you’re buying an electric Land Rover to sit aboard your superyacht, why not buy two, right?

Other features of Everrati’s latest EV conversion include contemporary upholstery, towel storage under the vehicle’s benches, a sailcloth roof awning, reclaimed ocean plastic floor panels, and removable doors and capstans. Everrati also states that the exterior paint of the Defender EVs can be customized to match their mothership, and each truck includes custom sailcloth duffel bags embroidered with their home yacht’s name and logo – just in case you weren’t flexing on everyone hard enough already. Per Everrati CEO Justin Lunny:

We are thrilled to be partnering with Bannenberg & Rowell and Edmiston on this pioneering project. The Shore Tender is a testament to our commitment to sustainable mobility solutions that elevate the luxury experience. With this innovation, we aim to redefine how yacht owners explore the world, offering an eco-friendly alternative without compromising on style or performance.

Believe it or not, Everrati is not sharing pricing for the Shore Tender Land Rover EV unless you submit an application to purchase one (or two). Furthermore, the process is “subject to a detailed commissioning consultation.” Everrati says it has strategically debuted the Shore Tender EV ahead of the 2023 Monaco Yacht Show, which begins September 27.

What do you guys think? How many are you buying for your yacht?