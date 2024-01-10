FORMER Everton midfielder Li Tie is facing a lengthy jail term after being charged with a series of bribery offences.

The 46-year-old was accused of “serious violations of the law” by state prosecutors in China last year.

He was also held in a detention centre, according to Chinese media.

A statement from the Supreme People’s Procuratorate read: “Li Tie, the former head coach of the Chinese national men’s football team, was suspected of accepting bribes, offering bribes, offering bribes at the unit, accepting bribes of non-state employees, and offering bribes to non-state employees.

“The investigation was completed by the Chibi City Supervision Committee and Chibi Public Security Bureau of Hubei province. The investigation was completed and transferred.”

The charges are part of a wider government crackdown on alleged corruption in Chinese football.

Last year, senior executives at the Chinese Football Association, including secretary general Liu Yi and deputy secretary general Chen Yongliang, were investigated over “severe violations of the law”.

CFA president Chen Xuyuan and Shandong Taishan midfielder Son Jun-ho were also investigated.

Li Tie joined Everton on an initial season-long loan from Liaoning FC in 2002 before eventually joining the Toffees in a permanent transfer the following year.

He then signed for Sheffield United in 2006 and spent three years at Bramall Lane.

The midfielder went on to play for Chengdu Blades and Liaoning before retiring and turning to management.

He took charge of the China national team from 2019 to 2021.