Everton’s Premier League future could go a long way to being decided in the coming days.

The competition’s hearing into the club’s alleged breach of Financial Fair Play rules is expected to conclude next week.

While the outcome is unlikely to be published until next month, a guilty verdict could bring a fine or a points deduction, albeit with the latter potentially suspended.

The charges came in March after the club posted financial losses of £372m for the previous three seasons, when the Premier League limit is £105m.

Everton deny any wrongdoing and believe they will be cleared due to the claim they received allowances from the competition for the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Should they be found guilty, however, all of Burnley, Leeds United and Leicester City are threatening to sue the Merseyside club for financial losses.

That could make the case a chain-reaction moment, as it would also affect the controversial proposed sale to 777Partners.

The alleged breaches over the three-year period included the 2021/22 season, when the Toffees stayed up by four points.

An extra layer of political pressure comes from the anticipated introduction of the independent regulator, as other figures in football believe the Premier League is attempting to show the government it can regulate itself.

The independent commission on the case began on Tuesday, and is expected to conclude late next week.