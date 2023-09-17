(Getty Images)

Arsenal hope to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season as they travel to struggling Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s are riding high after clinching a late victory over Manchester United in their last match before the international break to make it 10 points from their opening four matches and they’ll look to take that momentum into today’s encounter. Manchester, Liverpool and Tottenham are setting the early pace at the top of the table so it would be a big error if Arsenal were to drop points at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s side, meanwhile, picked up their opening points of the season with a 2-2 away draw against Sheffield United. The Toffees won this fixture 1-0 last season in Dyche’s first game in charge and will be hoping for a repeat performance to kickstart their league campaign.

