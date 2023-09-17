Arsenal hope to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season as they travel to struggling Everton on Sunday afternoon.
Mikel Arteta’s are riding high after clinching a late victory over Manchester United in their last match before the international break to make it 10 points from their opening four matches and they’ll look to take that momentum into today’s encounter. Manchester, Liverpool and Tottenham are setting the early pace at the top of the table so it would be a big error if Arsenal were to drop points at Goodison Park.
Sean Dyche’s side, meanwhile, picked up their opening points of the season with a 2-2 away draw against Sheffield United. The Toffees won this fixture 1-0 last season in Dyche’s first game in charge and will be hoping for a repeat performance to kickstart their league campaign.
FULL-TIME: Everton 0-1 Arsenal
Everton’s barren run in front of goal at home continues. Just one shot on target today and their third 1-0 defeat at home in a row to start the season. Plenty of work for Sean Dyche to do but his Everton side look like they will be firmly in a relegation dogfight again this season.
Boos ring around Goodison Park as the full-time whistle goes. Leandro Trossard’s second-half strike is the difference as Arsenal secure a well-deserved 1-0 victory against Everton.
It’s their first victory on this ground since 2017 but another important three points to keep pace with Manchester City even at this very early stage.
For Everton, the search for a Premier League win this season goes on. Just one point from their first five games makes for fairly grim reading.
Everton 0-1 Arsenal
90+2 mins: Jesus does a good job of drawing a foul from the Everton defence deep in the home side’s half. Arteta’s side just looking to run down the clock at this point.
Everton 0-1 Arsenal
90 mins: Patterson does well to intercept a pass out from the Arsenal defence. He slides through Calvert-Lewin but the striker can only toe poke his effort wide from a tight angle.
Four minutes of added time left for Everton now.
Everton 0-1 Arsenal
87 mins: Another couple of late changes for Everton as Patterson comes on for Young. McNeil is replaced by Chermiti.
Everton 0-1 Arsenal
86 mins: Havertz does well to clip in a cross from the left byline, but it’s always drifting away from the Arsenal shirts in the box and eventually floats out for a goal-kick.
Everton 0-1 Arsenal
84 mins: Everton yet to register a shot on target in the second half as Arsenal clear away a long ball into the box from a free-kick. Running out of time for Sean Dyche’s side as they look to avoid another defeat to start this season.
Everton 0-1 Arsenal
80 mins: A double change for Arsenal as we approach the final ten minutes. Zinchenko is replaced by Tomiyasu in defence, while Havertz comes on for Vieira in midfield.
A change, too, for Everton as Garner comes on for Doucoure.
Everton 0-1 Arsenal
77 mins: CHANCE! That really should be 2-0 to Arsenal. The home side commit plenty of players forward and Odegaard finds himself through on goal. It’s a great save from Pickford to deny the Arsenal captain as Mykolenko retreats to make a crucial block on Vieira’s effort as he looks to fire home the rebound.
Everton 0-1 Arsenal
76 mins: Jesus tries to wriggle his way through on goal but finds himself crowded out by the retreating Mykolenko. Everton drive up the pitch as the ball falls to Gueye on the edge of the box but the midfielder’s effort is sliced wide of the post.
