Oh my! What a few minutes for City. Foden’s cross is met by a subtle touch by Alvarez but the effort just trickles across the front of the goal.
It was so close to finding its way into the net.
GOAL! Everton 1-1 Man City (Foden)
Wow! Foden cracks in a shot from 25 yards that wrong foots Pickford and finds its way into the bottom corner.
Everton 1-0 Man City
The promising youngster Branthwaite stays down forcing a halt in proceedings. The defender has returned to his feet which will elicit a sigh of relief from the Toffees fans.
Everton 1-0 Man City
It’s like we’ve never been away
The second period has picked up just where the first finished. City are hogging the ball while Everton are maintaining their discplined structure.
Rodri is the latest City player to have a strike from range but his half volley goes well wide of the mark.
And we’re back
City get the second-half underway.
HT: Everton 1-0 Man City
Textbook Dyche! His side rode their luck, soaked up the early City pressure and then made a chance of their own count to take a deserved lead at the break.
City haven’t done anything wrong, they’ve just fallen into a trap. That being said, 45 minutes is a long time and Everton will need the combination of luck and brilliance that they found in the first period.
Pickford produced at least four quality saves to keep the scoreline at 0-0 before Harrison got the Toffees ahead and he’ll need to be that good and better if Everton are to get anything from this game, let alone a win.
Three minutes added on
Can Everton keep their lead unti the break?
Everton 1-0 Man City
Rodri gets a stern talking to
The defensive midfielder has been off the pace in this first period and he’s just come in with a late tackle on Garner.
The referee decides not to show him a yellow card but he’s certainly on his last foul now.
Everton 1-0 Man City
No longer relief for City and England fans as Stones is forced off before the half-time break.
Gvardiol comes on to replace the injured defender.
Everton 1-0 Man City
The defender pulls down Grealish after the winger had superbly controlled a long raking ball and threatenened to run in on goal.
Everton 1-0 Man City
Worrying signs for Stones
The England international was grabbing his foot after brilliantly chasing down Beto, who was through on goal.
The intervention was ultimately in vein as the offside flag went up shortly after.
The defender is now back to his feet and that will be a relief to City and England fans alike.
Everton 1-0 Man City
Ederson keeps the score at 1-0
What save from the City keeer who manages to get his left hand to Harrison’s crafty effort with the outside of his boot.
Everton 1-0 Man City
Rodri comes close to atoning for his error
The Spaniard lashed a shot high and wide when he ought to have done better from the edge of the area.
GOAL! Everton 1-0 Man City (Harrison)
A real scruffy goal for City to concede bit it’s delight for Everton, whose endeavour has been rewarded with the opener.
Garner saw his pass stopped by his teammate Beto before Rodri gave up posession to easily in his area. All that was left was for McNeil to find Harrison, who had made a great run to the near post.
Everton 0-0 Man City
Signs of life from Everton
Dyche’s side have gone about their job dilligently and just managed to force a corner after pressuring City in their own half.
The home side came close from the resulting set piece but a combination of Ake and Akanji were on hand to clear.
Pickford’s superb DOUBLE save
Here’s another look at Pickford’s heroics a few minutes earlier. His double intervention is what is keeping the game at 0-0 right now.
Everton 0-0 Man City
Toffees go close from a set piece
It seems like the only way the home side will get any attackig joy and they’ve just shown why after coming close to taking the lead from a free-kick.
Gomes delievered a brilliant cross from the left which Ederson dealt with expertly and punched away. it was a rare moment of panic in the City box and will encourage Everton.
Everton 0-0 Man City
Everton were caught at the back, allowing Nunes to run unopposed on goal but the midfielder’s effort was wonderfully saved by Pickford.
The stopper then bouned up to deny Alvarez from the rebound. Great stuff from the England No 1.
Everton 0-0 Man City
The attacking midfielder latched onto a loose ball in the midfield before driving at Tarkowski. The Everton defender was content to show the England international onto his weaker right foot and his decision was rewarded as Foden lashed his shot over the bar from the edge of the box.
Everton 0-0 Man City
Beto looks up for the fight
The striker is in for Calvert-Lewin tonight and he has shown on a couple of ocassions already the he is more than a handful for the City defenders.
The home side just need to get someone alongside him.
Everton 0-0 Man City
City dominating possession
Everton can’t get a touch of the ball at the minute. For sure it would have been in Dyche’s plsn to soak up the pressure and counter but his side have wasted oppurtunities they have had.
City have had a couple of corners and most recently an effort from long range by Walker that was defelected behind.
That first goal is coming.
Everton 0-0 Man City
It was nearly the opener for the champions who have started the game in great fashion.
Grealish teased the Everton defence before finding a pass to Alvarez deep in the box. The forward managed to get a shot off but Pickford was equal to it.
Everton 0-0 Man City
Beto with an early header
The home side wasted no time to get the ball into the box as Harrison finds Beto on the edge of the area.
The striker was unable to generate enough power on his effort which trickled toward the corner where Ederson collected.
The action gets underway
Gomes passes back to Pickford as Everton get the game started in Liverpool.
The players are out onto the pitch
Both sets of players are out onto the pitch. The action is only minutes away.
Look who else is at Goodison tonight…
…it’s Tommy Fleetwood showing off the Ryde Cup he helped Europe to win in October. The golfer scored the vital point that put Europe over the top.
Everton NEED the points
For all the optimism that has surrounded the club in recent werks following their startling form, Everton still find themselves in a precarious position.
Luton’s back-to-back wins have lifted the Hatters to within a point of Sean Dyche’s side.
Toffees are out onto the pitch
The warm-ups are underway at Goodison Park ahead of kick-off in just over 20 minutes.
Pep’s pride at being crown world champions
The City manager spoke to Amazon Prime ahead of the game and spoke of his pride at his team winning the Club World Cup.
Pep Guardiola delivers update on Erling Haaland
‘Still he’s not with the team.’ Guardiola told Amazon Prime ‘He feels better with his bone but he hasn’t made one training session with us.
‘Unfortunately December is so congested with so many teams. January is so congested. Hopefully in January he can come back with us.’
City stars arriving at Goodison Park
Man City stars arrive at Goodison Park ahea of the clash that could see them climb to within five points of the top.
Anyone remember this?
Leon Osman grabbed his 50th goal for Everton in a 2-0 win over City in March 2013. The win began a run of just two wins in 21 games against the Etihad club
Key facts ahead of the game
Everton have won just one of their last 20 Premier League matches against Man City
The Toffees are winless in their last 12 games against the Cityzens since a 4-0 victory in January 2017
City have won their last six games at Goodison Park, scoring at least three times in four of the meetings
Guardiola’s side claimed a 3-0 victory at Everton’s ground on their way to winning a third successive Premier League crown last season
Dyche has lost 12 of his 13 meetings against Guardiola, including the last nine in a row, by an aggregate score of 29-1
However, Dyche has won four of his 15 Premier League games against reigning champions, beating Man City in 2014-15, Leicester City in 2016-17, Chelsea in 2017-18 and Liverpool in 2020-21
Man City team news
City’s line-up is still absent of Erling Haaland but Rodri has made the starting XI after worrying City fans in the final of Club World Cup.
Everton team news
Sean Dyche makes two changes from the team that lost in London last weekend. Gomes and Beto make starts, while Coleman returns to the matchday squad from injury.
The Toffees are in the house
Here’s footage of the Everton players and Sean Dyche arriving at the ground earlier. All seems in good spirits ahead of a clash they are not expected to win, but one that could leave them just a point above the drop having played a game more than Luton, if they lose.
Goodison Park under the lights
Hello and welcome to the Mail Sport’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League clash between Everton and the returning world champions Manchester City at Goodison Park.
Pep Guardiola’s men are looking to mark their return to domestic football with a win that will see them close the gap on Arsenal and Liverpool at the top of the table. The Cityzes are currently sitting in fifth place but they have games in hand on the sides above.
As for Everton, they saw their winning run come to an end at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium when they went down 2-1 to Spurs last weekend.
Sean Dyche’s side saw their gap from the sides in the relegation zone shrink to a measly point with Luton’s victory over Sheffield United and they’ll be desperate to get back to winning ways tonight.
City come into this one as they do in every game they play: as favourites. But the Toffees are capable of springing a surprise if everything goes to plan.
We’ll have all the news ahead of the 8:15pm kick-off and then we’ll be brinigng you the updates when the action gets underway, so stay tuned!
Key Updates
GOAL! Everton 1-1 Man City (Foden)
HT: Everton 1-0 Man City
GOAL! Everton 1-0 Man City (Harrison)
Pickford’s superb DOUBLE save
Everton 0-0 Man City
Everton 0-0 Man City
Everton 0-0 Man City
The action gets underway
Man City team news
Everton team news
Goodison Park under the lights
