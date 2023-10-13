Every Activision Blizzard Studio Now Owned By Microsoft
Here are the major studios and publishers that Microsoft has acquired as part of this deal:
- Blizzard Entertainment
- Infinity Ward
- Sledgehammer Games
- Treyarch
- Beenox
- High Moon Studios
- Demonware
- Digital Legends Entertainment
- Raven Software
- Solid Slate Studios
- Toys For Bob
- King
As with all of the other parts of this deal, we will update that list as needed as additional information becomes available.
If you expected to see some more notable names in that group, you’re not alone. However, you have to remember that Activision has acquired, shuttered, and restructured a large number of studios over the years. Those studios include notable names like Neversoft, Vicarious Visions, Bizarre Creations, and RedOctane. That’s why the studios above largely focus on notable major franchises like the Blizzard games, the King mobile titles, and, of course, the Call of Duty franchise.
Through all of those maneuvers, though, Activision Blizzard has retained the rights to a number of properties over the years. It’s those properties that make this deal as interesting and impactful as it is.
Every Activision Blizzard Game and Franchise Now Owned By Microsoft
Though an exhaustive list of games that Microsoft now controls as part of the Activision Blizzard acquisition will likely not be available until the deal moves forward a bit (and is certain to change during that time), here is a list of the most notable properties included in the initial acquisition:
- Blur
- Blackthorn
- Bubble Witch Saga
- Call of Duty
- Candy Crush
- Crash Bandicoot
- Diablo
- DJ Hero
- Empire Earth
- Farm Heroes Saga
- Gabriel Knight
- Geometry Wars
- Guitar Hero
- Gun
- Hearthstone
- Heretic
- Hexen
- Interstate 76
- King’s Quest
- The Lost Vikings
- Overwatch
- Pitfall
- Police Quest
- Prototype
- Rock N’ Roll Racing
- Skylanders
- Soldier of Fortune
- Space Quest
- Spyro the Dragon
- Starcraft
- SWAT
- Tenchu
- Timeshift
- Tony Hawk
- True Crime
- Warcraft
- Zork
Now, that list is obviously much more interesting. In terms of revenue, the most notable names from that group would have to be Call of Duty, Candy Crush, and World of Warcraft (as well as some of the other ongoing Blizzard properties). Indeed, the acquisition and future of Call of Duty has received more scrutiny than the rest of the games included in this deal combined.