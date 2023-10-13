Every Activision Blizzard Studio Now Owned By Microsoft

Here are the major studios and publishers that Microsoft has acquired as part of this deal:

Blizzard Entertainment

Infinity Ward

Sledgehammer Games

Treyarch

Beenox

High Moon Studios

Demonware

Digital Legends Entertainment

Raven Software

Solid Slate Studios

Toys For Bob

King

As with all of the other parts of this deal, we will update that list as needed as additional information becomes available.

If you expected to see some more notable names in that group, you’re not alone. However, you have to remember that Activision has acquired, shuttered, and restructured a large number of studios over the years. Those studios include notable names like Neversoft, Vicarious Visions, Bizarre Creations, and RedOctane. That’s why the studios above largely focus on notable major franchises like the Blizzard games, the King mobile titles, and, of course, the Call of Duty franchise.

Through all of those maneuvers, though, Activision Blizzard has retained the rights to a number of properties over the years. It’s those properties that make this deal as interesting and impactful as it is.

Every Activision Blizzard Game and Franchise Now Owned By Microsoft

Though an exhaustive list of games that Microsoft now controls as part of the Activision Blizzard acquisition will likely not be available until the deal moves forward a bit (and is certain to change during that time), here is a list of the most notable properties included in the initial acquisition:

Blur

Blackthorn

Bubble Witch Saga

Call of Duty

Candy Crush

Crash Bandicoot

Diablo

DJ Hero

Empire Earth

Farm Heroes Saga

Gabriel Knight

Geometry Wars

Guitar Hero

Gun

Hearthstone

Heretic

Hexen

Interstate 76

King’s Quest

The Lost Vikings

Overwatch

Pitfall

Police Quest

Prototype

Rock N’ Roll Racing

Skylanders

Soldier of Fortune

Space Quest

Spyro the Dragon

Starcraft

SWAT

Tenchu

Timeshift

Tony Hawk

True Crime

Warcraft

Zork

Now, that list is obviously much more interesting. In terms of revenue, the most notable names from that group would have to be Call of Duty, Candy Crush, and World of Warcraft (as well as some of the other ongoing Blizzard properties). Indeed, the acquisition and future of Call of Duty has received more scrutiny than the rest of the games included in this deal combined.