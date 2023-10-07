And while it’s offline now, Brotherhood was the first game in the series to introduce online multiplayer with its unique cat-and-mouse gameplay. It was never Call of Duty in terms of popularity, but it was well made and attracted a small but dedicated community over the years. Bringing this mode back in a future Assassin’s Creed game would certainly be welcome.

7. Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In some ways, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is surprisingly close to that hypothetical aforementioned Assassin’s Creed remake. Though not a dead ringer for the original installment in this franchise, it does harken back to the “core” AC experience by focusing on parkour movements, stealthy takedowns, and performing minor side tasks that don’t get in the way of that main experience. By boiling the formula down to its core components (with a few twists), Mirage rediscovers what made them so much fun in the first place.

Unfortunately, the game just doesn’t have as much to offer as the very best entries in this franchise. Its shorter runtime (15-25 hours or so) may actually be a draw for some, but Mirage doesn’t really try to forge its own new path nor does it even attempt to match the scope of games like Black Flag. As such, it can sometimes feel like a playable proof of concept that is certainly well done enough to warrant a follow-up. – Matthew Byrd

6. Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Unity was rightfully bashed by reviewers and gamers alike for a host of technical issues at launch. If we were judging the initial release of Unity, it would easily be at the bottom of the list. But here’s the thing: if you go back to it now, those issues are long gone. What’s left is a stunning recreation of Paris during the French Revolution, with some of the largest and most detailed crowds in any game.

The one criticism of Unity that’s still apt is that it’s maybe a little too similar to Assassin’s Creed II, right down to the protagonist, Arno. Then again, is that a bad thing? Yes, the similarities are there, but it looks better, plays more smoothly, and even adds online co-op to the mix. If bad reviews turned you off of Unity in 2014, it’s well worth checking out now.

5. Assassin’s Creed Origins

With a brand new combat system, RPG mechanics, and more open-ended missions, Assassin’s Creed Origins was a welcome reinvention of the franchise that shook things up without ditching too many of the things fans loved about the series.