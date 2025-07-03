After Italian luxury brand Prada sparked outrage for showcasing sandals that closely resembled India’s traditional Kolhapuri chappals, without initially giving credit, Edelweiss Mutual Fund’s CEO and MD, Radhika Gupta, has shared her strong views on the matter.

In a passionate LinkedIn post, Gupta didn’t hold back. Calling out the price difference, she wrote: “Rs 500 chappal sold for Rs 1 lakh, without any credit!” Her comment was aimed directly at Prada’s newly launched sandals, which appeared at Milan Fashion Week and looked almost identical to the handcrafted Kolhapuris, typically made in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Own your handlooms, own your narrative: Radhika Gupta



Gupta, a known promoter of Indian handlooms, used the moment to highlight a larger issue, the lack of recognition for Indian craftsmanship on the global stage.

“This is why I’m obsessed with wearing and talking about handlooms,” she wrote. “Every child knows who Prada and Gucci are, but very few in a room know a Himroo, Sambalpuri or Narayanpet.” For her, preserving India’s textile legacy isn’t just about fashion, it’s about owning our culture and story.

She ended her post with a powerful African proverb: “Till the lion learns to write, all stories will glorify the hunter.”

Backlash that made Prada respond



The row began when Prada released its open-toe, braided leather sandals at fashion week, with no mention of Indian roots. Social media users and fashion critics quickly pointed out the sandals’ striking resemblance to Kolhapuris, which have been worn in India for generations.Facing growing criticism, Prada issued a statement to the BBC, saying the sandals were “inspired by traditional Indian footwear” and that the brand “celebrates craftsmanship, heritage, and design traditions.” The company also said it had reached out to the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture.Inputs from agencies

